Taylor Swift Turns 'Cool Aunt,' Cheers for Travis Kelce's Game With Unidentified Child Alongside

A pop sensation, girlfriend, and now "Aunty Cool," Taylor Swift was photographed cheering on her boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce alongside a cute little girl from her suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas Day. It was a family affair as the Love Story singer accompanied her parents at the game.

The 34-year-old was seen bouncing, clapping, and laughing alongside her father, Scott Swift, mother, Andrea Swift, and brother, Austin Swift. However, a young girl was also spotted standing in front of the singer/songwriter, which caught everybody's attention, and a post on X, formerly Twitter, circulated on the social media platform.

The X post captioned, "Does this child know she's standing in front of the billionaire, Taylor Alison Swift?" The adorable girl's identity remained a mystery, but she wore a Kanas City Chiefs Jersey and a hair bow in matching red and yellow bow to support the team, per PEOPLE. Meanwhile, she had a pacifier in her mouth.

Does this child know he's standing in front of the billionaire Taylor Alison swift pic.twitter.com/EU1tDfbM3Y — ✄ shamaeel⸆⸉ (@madeyamytemple) December 25, 2023

On the other hand, Swift donned a black and grey checkered print mini-skirt, red sweater, black tights, black heeled loafers, and a black bomber jacket from Gigi Hadid's brand Guest in Residence. Since it was Christmas Day, she finished her look with a red and white festive Santa hat with "87" written on it, which is Kelce's number on the football team.

An X user, @MBSanAndreas13, wrote, "She's [Taylor] just the cutest ever, but it's so adorable how that little girl is trying to steal her spotlight." Another X fan, @giselleb1234, gushed, "Taylor Swift wearing her 87 hat to support Travis Kelce and with that little girl is so adorable!" Although it's unclear who the mystery girl is, it is presumed she's related to either Swift or Kelce's family or one of their friend's children.

The lovebirds seem to be heading towards the "next level" of their relationship as their families frequently hang out together, especially at Chief's games. In an interview, Kelce revealed how he takes help from members of the Swift family to get the singer's attention.

For the cover of the Wall Street Journal Magazine's December-January issue, the NFL star opened up, "She'll probably hate me for saying this, but...when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures...in front of my locker."

The 34-year-old football player also shared he and Swift have the same outlook towards work and life. "Everybody knows I'm a family guy," said Kelce. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

A Page Six insider revealed the Cruel Summer singer will be spending her Christmas and New Year in Kansas City with Kelce, who'll be playing during the holidays. The source said, "She'll for sure be at the games."

