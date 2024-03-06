Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Concerned as She Struggles With Her Health While Performing in Singapore

Taylor Swift's recent concert in Singapore caused her fans to express their worry for her as she visibly struggled to perform on stage. The 34-year-old star, who sold out all six shows in Singapore as part of her Eras Tour, faced a moment of difficulty during her rendition of the hit song Delicate.

Video footage captured by an attendee and shared on TikTok showcased Swift coughing and sounding raspy as she sang to the packed crowd. The TikTok user wrote, "Hope she's okay. She's been coughing," according to Mirror.

Netizens flooded social media with inquiries about Swift's health. Fans expressed their worries, with one individual stating, "Oooh no she needs some rest." Another fan shared concern as they wrote, "Combination of weather change, humidity, (probably) physical tiredness. She’ll be better after a few weeks off." Meanwhile, others who lauded her spirit said, "Looks like she’s only got 2 shows then the whole of April off so hoping she can rest."

Whereas another fan echoed their support for the pop star saying, "Oh no..finally I was wondering how she can do all these eras tour without getting sick coz damn queen was performing with all that rain n heat." However, the star took the stage by storm and continued to perform with grace.

On the other hand, controversy surrounding the pop star's earnings has also come to light. Reports allege that a staggering payment of £2.3 million invited criticism from politicians in neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

Officials in the Philippines and Thailand voiced their opinion over the access to live music events across the Southeast Asian region. Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister of Thailand, told the iBusiness Forum 2024 that the pop star was offered $3 million per show for Eras Tour exclusivity per The Express.

Srettha added that after a word with the manager of Swift, he realized Singapore had clutched the deal. Remarking on it he voiced that performing in Thailand would have been cheaper to organize. "I believe she would be able to attract more sponsors and tourists to Thailand," he said concluding that Thailand "can generate added value for the economy."

Swift's reputation with her ongoing performances is soaring high. In a recent development, leading up to an eagerly anticipated event, Glendale, Arizona, was abuzz with excitement as preparations were underway for Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour. The city decided to temporarily adopt the moniker 'Swift City' to honor the Grammy award-winning singer. Mayor Jerry P. Weiers, at the helm of the city boasting a population of 248,000, proudly announced the symbolic name change during a press conference ahead of the sold-out shows marking the beginning of Swift's tour.