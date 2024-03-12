Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb. Sisters' Claps Back After Emotional Reaction to Comparison with Peter Griffin

Tammy Slaton, one of the stars of 1000-Lb. Sisters expressed her frustration with cruel comments from trolls on TikTok. She addressed those who compared her to the Family Guy character Peter Griffin, emphasizing that she's proud of her significant weight loss journey. The TLC star, who once weighed over 700lbs, has undergone transformative surgery, leading to a much healthier lifestyle. Despite her progress, she still faces hurtful remarks online, as per The Sun.

Image Source: Instagram | @queentammy86

"Did your mama ever teach you if you didn't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all?" Slaton wrote, criticizing her harsh fans on TikTok.In a recent post, Tammy addressed the abusive comment made by an anonymous user, confronting the user with her reaction. "If you have no name and no picture, keep your mouth shut, keep your mouth shut because you don't have no right to come on anybody's profile, anybody's page, anybody's videos and comment when you're not even showing your name or picture."

ngl you really need to start going on a diet Tammy slaton — super real ᴍɪᴍɪ 🎀🧩 (@mokazqr) March 6, 2024

Slaton continued, "Did your mama ever teach you if you didn't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all? Because if she didn't, Aunt Tammy will. Believe me, if you were mine, you'd be snatched up, I mean you would be snatched up." Tammy said she wouldn't wish hatred on her "worst enemy" and that she got sick of it. She went on, "I'm trying to politely say all this because I'm aggravated, I'm tired of seeing this. Calling me a chicken, saying 'gobble gobble turkey neck', whatever. So what, so what I look like Peter Griffin, so what I've got a turkey neck, whatever."

I have an ongoing bet with myself on who's gonna die first, if Amberlynn Reid or Eugenia Cooney. It used to be Eugenia and Tammy Slaton but my girl Tammy has been slaying with her recovery ❤️ — Ren Rouge | COMISSIONS OPEN! ♥ (@RocknRollnRen) March 10, 2024

"So what, I worked hard for it. I'm proud of this. I deserve it. I deserve this, not being called names. Nobody deserves to be called names. Not even my worst enemy or other people who want to be children and take things to the internet instead of in person. "That's all I'm going to say. Anyways, y'all have a great day," Slaton concluded with this. Her devoted following praised her for her response right away. One person said, "Exactly, you tell them Tammy, people are so rude," and Slaton seemed to pin the comment.

She's been captivating followers with her weight reduction journey and has successfully lost 440 pounds (31.4 stone). In front of the camera for a recent TikTok video, she partied while sporting a patchwork shirt, showcasing her newly discovered confidence. Thanks to bariatric surgery, she lost weight from 725 lbs (51.8 stone) to 285 lbs (20.6 stone). However, Slaton has a lot of loose skin as a result of her rapid weight loss. Slaton recently said she's lost the most weight since she was a teenager, but she refrained from crying. The 37-year-old was visiting her weight reduction physician, Dr. Smith, as a follow-up after her bariatric procedure, and she couldn't help but smile, as per The Mirror.