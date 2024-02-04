Take a look at 7 Biggest Controversies of Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg's Unfiltered Moments: A Rollercoaster of Controversies on The View

Whoopi Goldberg, the famous comedian and EGOT-winning actress, has left an indelible mark on daytime television as a co-host of The View since 2007. However, her journey on the popular talk show has been painted with controversies, igniting heated debates and occasional suspensions. Take a front seat to experience some of Goldberg’s most headline-grabbing moments on The View. Goldberg’s journey on The View has been nothing short of a rollercoaster marked by unfiltered opinions, bold statements, and controversies that continue to mold the narrative around her.

1. The Holocaust Debacle

Goldberg stirred a hornet’s nest during a discussion about the ban of the graphic novel Maus based on the Holocaust, by a Tennessee school district. She asserted that the genocide was "not about race" but "man's inhumanity to man," dismissing the racial undertones pointed out by her co-hosts. Ana Navarro remarked, “Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies.” To which Goldberg exclaimed, “But these are two groups of white people.” The fallout was quick, resulting in a two-week suspension. ABC News president Kim Godwin asserted, "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments."

2. Inappropriate Questions and Chaos

Goldberg’s propensity for asking inappropriate questions came to the front row when she out of nowhere questioned co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin about her pregnancy, leading to a chaotic exchange on the show. Fans took to social media to showcase their discontent, with one viewer commenting, “This is so wrong. Whoopi is a mess. Even if she were pregnant, she would have forced her to announce with that question. She could ask during break or before the start of the show. Such a disgusting behavior.”

3. Defending Ted Danson's Blackface Incident

While dating Ted Danson in 1993, Danson appeared in blackface during Goldberg’s Friar’s Club Roast. The incident ignited controversy, with racist jokes reportedly at Goldberg’s suggestion. Goldberg exclaimed at that time, “Someone has waged war, someone has deliberately misled the country, someone has attempted to amend the constitution, all in the name of Bush. The bush I know and cherish would never do such things.” Although predating her time on The View, Goldberg's lack of condemnation for the incident has raised eyebrows.

4. Appearing to Justify Domestic Abuse

During the Ray Rice domestic violence scandal, Goldberg made controversial remarks, indicating that if a woman hits a man, she should expect retaliation. She commented, don’t be surprised if you hit a man, he hits you back. If you choose a woman who is 4’3″ and you decide to hit a guy who is 6 foot tall and you’re the last thing you want he wants to deal with that day and he hits you back, you cannot be surprised.”

5. Defending Bill Cosby

As per the New York Post, Goldberg ferociously defended Bill Cosby, declaring him "innocent until proven guilty" amid several allegations of sexual assault. Former co-host Rosie O’Donnell revealed clashes regarding Cosby on the show. She shared, “I don’t have any regrets in terms of my career and show business. I feel like each thing I learned something, but I know this: It’s not the best use of my talent to get on a show and argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness.”

6. Using an Ethnic Slur

In a shocking episode, Goldberg used a derogatory term for Romani travelers during a discussion about Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels. The backlash was quick, nudging Goldberg to issue a public apology, stating, “You know, when you’re a certain age you use the words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today — and I shouldn’t have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it and I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated’ and I used another word and I’m really, really sorry.”

7. Defending the Academy after the Will Smith Oscars Slap

Following the infamous Oscars slap by Will Smith, Goldberg defended the Academy's decision not to remove him from the ceremony. Despite widespread criticism, Goldberg argued that live shows often present unforeseen challenges. “Picture, well OK, so they come back from break. Now, if he’s in some sort of state and he’s struggling and you’re trying to get him out the door and it’s still on camera. Listen, we work a live show every day and stuff happens and it comes out your mouth, or you do something stupid, and you gotta sit there and deal with it.”