When Rihanna Spoke About Chris Brown’s Assault: “That's A Part Of My Life That I Want To Throw Away"

Rihanna, the internationally adored singer and fashion trailblazer, has served as a source of inspiration for countless women worldwide. Her fearless character, extraordinary artistic talent, and unwavering commitment to body positivity have endeared her to fans everywhere. For over a decade, she has championed women's empowerment, solidifying her status as a prominent advocate for gender equality. Besides, with an impressive tally of nine Grammy Awards and being ranked as the second-highest-selling female music artist in history, Rihanna's impact on the music industry is undeniable.

However, unless you've been living under a rock, you probably remember that she has, unfortunately, been the victim of domestic abuse. In 2009, a leaked photograph from the police department, obtained by TMZ, revealed the extent of the visible injuries the pop icon had suffered from a physical assault by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown. On June 22, 2009, Brown was convicted of felony assault in connection to the incident. Rihanna endured a brutal assault at the hands of the disgraced rapper, and while the specifics of the event were largely kept confidential, she did speak publicly about the significant toll it took on her mental health. She first opened up about it in 2009, when she was just 21 years old, in a conversation with The Guardian.

As Rihanna recalled the traumatic incident, she shared her reflections on the matter. She described it as a "turning point" in her life and acknowledged that as terrible as it was, the incident served as a wake-up call. The Love The Way You Lie singer also expressed her sincere intention to leverage this experience to assist other young women who have endured similarly haunting ordeals. “I don’t want that stamp going across my head as a victim of domestic violence,” said Rihanna. She then concluded by stating, “As much as I was, that’s a part of my life that I want to throw away, that I never want to go through again”

According to official police records, prior to the incident, the former couple had been spending time together at a pre-Grammy Awards party and were also scheduled to go to the event the next day. Tragically, Rihanna did not make it to the main award show because Brown assaulted the Umbrella singer inside their Lamborghini after the aforementioned party.

Official documents from the authorities indicate that a highly intense verbal altercation preceded the assault. During this heated exchange, Brown allegedly tried to compel her to exit their vehicle. Reports also suggest that he forcibly pushed her head against the car window and escalated the violence by delivering repeated punches. Shockingly, this wasn't the extent of the brutality, as Brown became even more aggressive by biting Rihanna's left ear and fingers in a fit of anger. Ultimately, he allegedly left her unconscious through the use of a headlock.

The Don't Stop The Music singer made a deliberate decision not to remain silent and promptly filed significant charges against him. According to reports, Brown faced charges of felony assault, to which he pleaded guilty, as well as charges of making criminal threats. Additionally, he was sentenced to six months of community service labor and placed on probation for a period of five years, as reported by Grazia Magazine.

