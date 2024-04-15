T.J. Holmes is Frustrated Over Amy Robach’s Solo Travels: ‘I Just Don’t Like Being Apart’

T.J. Holmes, popular for his journalism prowess, recently shared candid feelings about his relationship with Amy Robach. In a heartfelt revelation on their Amy and T.J. podcast, Holmes shared his agitation about being apart from Robach, especially when she travels. During a recent episode of their podcast, Holmes didn’t hold back, confessing his feelings of anxiety and frustration when they are apart, specifically during Robach’s upcoming travel plans.

He revealed, “I have said this to you plenty of times. I get not pissed [but] I get really frustrated when we are, not apart, but actually apart and traveling apart. We have been through so much together. I always get an anxiety, I get fear that [if] we’re not together, I’m not there with you, frankly, to protect you, to help you if anything goes on. I just don’t like being apart from you. It is not a matter of missing you,” he clarified. “I miss you when you go to the bathroom. I hate when we travel apart for long periods of time,” as reported by Page Six.

Although previously he joked about how space is significant. He exclaimed, “Everybody needs a break. Sometimes you don’t realize you need a break. … I said maybe. I didn’t say I would like or that I want. I didn’t say we need[ed] it. I said maybe. I don’t have a hand in us being apart.” Their relationship has faced public scrutiny, especially after they were outed for their romance, which led to the end of their respective marriages and their departure from Good Morning America 3.

However, through their podcast, they have been open about their journey as a couple, discussing everything from their compatibility to blending their families. On the debut episode of the podcast, Holmes remarked, “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” as reported by U.S. Weekly.

Robach resonated with Holmes’ emotions and shared, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces. We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.” Their podcast has become a platform for them to share their side of the story and provide insights into their personal lives. From discussing their fears and anxieties to celebrating the joys of being together, Holmes and Robach offer a candid glimpse into their relationship dynamics.