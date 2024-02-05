Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Say They're Scared of 'Not Being Able to Get Out' on Podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spilled some untold details about their relationship, in particular that they suffer from the 'fear of being trapped' in their relationship. Revealing on their most recent podcast episode, Amy & T.J., which debuted on Wednesday, the former co-anchors of Good Morning America disclosed that they suffer from 'cleithrophobia.' “There is two different ones,” Holmes said in the episode, which was titled Trapped. “There's a claustrophobia, that's the fear of small spaces. Right? Okay, but then there's also a different one called cleithrophobia, I believe, which is an actual fear of being trapped.”

“So if you're claustrophobic, you see a small space, you see that elevator and you go, ’Oh God.’ And you get anxiety, that's claustrophobia,” Holmes continued. “The other is, when I see the small space, I got no problem getting in that space. But if that buzzer goes off and I'm trapped in here now, it's a totally different situation.” Confirming Holmes's worst fears, Robach, too, disclosed that she suffers from the fear of being 'trapped'. “You just pulled that phobia out of thin air and it fully describes me and yet I've never heard it before,” she said.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Roy Rochlin

Holmes continued by explaining that cleithrophobia is the fear of the 'idea of being trapped in that space,' not the act of being 'scared of the space itself.' “That could be a large room even, but it's the fear of not having a way of getting out,” he continued. "Yes you can't get out, so that's me, cleithrophobia," Robach agreed. “I'm afraid of not being able to get out.” As per People, the couple's disclosure follows their announcement last week that, after an intensely emotional podcast episode, they are still together. The couple shared a joint Instagram Reel a few hours after the episode, in which they opened up about their relationship problems, was released, proving that they are still together.

“We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you’ve been hearing, we are still together,” the former TV presenter said. “We’re hearing from a lot of you all on our latest episode of the podcast. It was something we really struggled and debated about whether or not we should even put out there — but at this point I’m glad we did."

“I am too,” Robach shared, explaining that “our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to transparent we wanted to show all the sides of us and I would say most relationships.” “So we hope that all you get something out of it and we hope you keep coming back,” she concluded.