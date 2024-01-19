Former CNN journalist T.J. Holmes has made his debut on Tik Tok in an attempt to clear his record following nearly a year of facing a media blacklist and harsh criticism for his romance scandal with Amy Robach. Holmes "reintroduced" himself in his first video and covered the subjects of his life, both personally and professionally. Calling 2023 his "worst year," the prominent journalist said, “I am a podcaster, a partner, and a longtime broadcast journalist, and it’s the 25-plus year career in broadcast journalism that was upended about a year ago when some aspects of my personal life, including who I’m dating, became tabloid fodder,” Holmes told his newfound followers.

"But now as I sit here before you, with some perspective, it was the best year of my life and one of the blessings of my life because I'm here with my first TikTok post, and I am the happiest, and healthiest, and best version of myself," Holmes added. As per the Daily Mail, sources revealed that their friendship blossomed in June, if not earlier, "when they were in London together, filming the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC, and their colleagues were talking about how close they were."

As People reported, in November 2022, pictures of the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors cuddling together at a New York City bar and holding hands in a car during a trip to the Big Apple first surfaced, sparking romance rumors. At the start of their whirlwind relationship, Robach was still married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," an insider said at the time. "The relationship didn't start until after that." Afterward, as their scandal surfaced, they were let out of their positions at GMA in January 2023. Robach and Holmes, who had been married since 2010, filed for divorce from their respective partners as their romance crossed milestones.

"They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now,” an insider revealed. “They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to.” "I do not ​Google my name. I stay away from it,' Holmes said while discussing their relationship for the first time in an episode of their podcast brand new podcast Amy and T.J. Podcast, adding that certain news outlets have 'agendas.' "We absolutely anticipated that this was going to happen," he said. A press release from iHeartMedia states that the creative duo will be hosting and executive producing their new show.

"Hosts and executive producers Robach and Holmes are a formidable broadcasting team with decades of experience delivering headline news and captivating viewers nationwide. Now, the duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between," the podcast release from iHeartMedia stated. "Nothing is off limits."

