Amy Robach Reveals She 'Paid a Price' for Falling in Love with TJ Holmes Amid Poor Podcast Ratings

Love has a cost, which Amy Robach paid for "choosing love" with her Good Morning America 3 co-host TJ Holmes. From being ousted for violating the show's policy to cheating allegations, the 50-year-old journalist has seen it all after making her relationship with Holmes public. As she debuted on TikTok, she revealed more details.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez

She captioned her first video, "Late to the game, I know... but excited to join everyone here! Love, love learning new things, and this is a new adventure for me, and I can't wait to share more." After briefly introducing herself to the video platform, Robach discussed more personal details, per The Sun.

She said, "I am a proud mother of two girls, and I have chosen love in my life, and I am very excited about that path, and I am within my truth." Robach explained, "There has been a price to pay, but I am excited about the future. And I love trying new things." She added that because of this, she has joined TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

The former GMA3 host also discussed her iHeartMedia podcast Amy & TJ with her boyfriend Holmes. She said, "My podcast is a whole new adventure, which I am figuring out as I go along with my partner TJ." In the rest of the video, she shared her passions and briefly mentioned being a breast cancer survivor and supporting research to find a cure.

In the first episode of the 2024 podcast, Robach shared how she hopelessly fell in love with Holmes. As the couple reflected on the past year, she confessed, "I learned that it's -- you're gonna love this one -- it's better to fall into like, and then walk into love," per PEOPLE.

She explained, "I couldn't help how much I liked you. I just always liked being around you." As they continued to analyze their journey from co-hosts on GMA3 to now being romantically involved, Robach noted that one of her learning from 2023 has been that "choosing love is always worth it."

Additionally, she gave insight into how this relationship is "the most beautiful relationship I've ever had in my life." The reporter added, "In the end, all of us are always rooting for love. It doesn't always happen when you want it to happen, where you want it [to] happen. And it's undeniable when it's real, and it's something you have to navigate, and it's not easy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

However, she also highlighted that they are not delusional about the repercussions, "Relationships are hard, they're messy, they're not perfect, but we have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend."

Meanwhile, Holmes reciprocated her sentiments and concluded, "Bottom line, we have not said this. I'm in love with this woman, and she's in love with me, and we are planning a life together," adding, "A lot of you understand that life, love, marriage, relationships can be messy and usually are."

