Sydney Sweeney’s Changing Looks Spark “Republican Makeover” Debate Online

Besides making headlines for her acting skills, Sydney Sweeney has also grabbed the spotlight for various MAGA-related controversies. One of the most notable ones is the American Eagle jeans ad she starred in, where the tagline said, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

“Jeans” was clearly a play on the word “genes,” which appeared especially problematic given how Sweeney has blue eyes and blonde hair, suggesting that traditional White people have the “best genes.” The ad was largely interpreted as White supremacist propaganda, which made even more sense given the current socio-political climate of America.

Sweeney’s family also appears to be MAGA followers, as there were rumors of a MAGA-themed party hosted by them. When Sweeney was asked about her reaction upon learning of Trump’s excitement regarding the fact that she is a registered Republican, the Euphoria actress chose to keep her answer short and simply said, “It was surreal.”

U can literally see the republican face taking form wow https://t.co/qzTYQdCeiz — pisces princess (@lobotomyhottiee) November 18, 2025

What is even more interesting is that, besides her political beliefs, Sweeney is now seemingly embracing the typical Mar-a-Lago face that is a signature look among top Republican ladies. The way she appeared at the Governors Awards on November 16, 2025 has further given rise to this speculation regarding her changing looks.

One user posted a picture of her on X from the event with the caption, “U can literally see the Republican face taking form wow.” The post quickly drew attention, with netizens mostly showing their support for the caption. One user particularly focused on her lips, saying that the way she used makeup on them suggested she was indeed going for a Republican makeover.

Given the way her appearance is changing, speculations about plastic surgery are natural to follow. YouTuber Lorry Hill has mentioned that she has probably had a rhinoplasty, though it cannot be officially confirmed. Moreover, Sweeney’s forehead also appears wrinkle-free and rather stiff, which suggests she has probably had Botox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WITHFALCON (@withfalcon)

Interestingly, Sweeney has never talked about going under the knife and has instead denied getting any surgeries. In a 2025 interview with Variety, she said, “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.”

She then added, “It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures.’ I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older.’”

Regardless of whether The White Lotus actor has undergone any surgery, the transformation of her face is indeed striking. Her plump and fuller lips with an excessive amount of makeup on them screamed Republican, and it seems like only a matter of time before the rest of her appearance also aligns with the way MAGA ladies present themselves to the public.