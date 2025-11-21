The MAGA Effect – DC Plastic Surgeons Warn ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ Can Make You “Look Like Maleficent”

It is mostly celebrities and showbiz stars who influence plastic surgery trends. However, Washington DC seems to have found new muses when it comes to the rising plastic surgery trends. We are talking about procedures inspired by the MAGA elites, also popularly known as the “Mar-a-Lago face.”

Many top plastic surgeons have reported that they often have to turn down requests from clients who wish to achieve a specific aesthetic look. Lip fillers and Botox-loaded looks seem to be a big hit among clients.

In addition to the latest plastic surgery trends influencing the masses, industry experts have also weighed in on them, stating that these procedures can make you “look like Maleficent.” For those who need context, Maleficent is an antagonist from the Disney universe who has pronounced facial features such as chiselled cheekbones, arched eyebrows and dramatic lips, often painted crimson.

Plastic surgeons in Washington, D.C., say they’ve seen requests for the “Mar-a-Lago face” skyrocket since Donald Trump took office in January. https://t.co/XHiNgs0Pwf pic.twitter.com/BR7zrqYN6d — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) November 16, 2025

An Axios report recently claimed that there has been a “surge in ‘Mar-a-Lago face’ requests from Trump insiders” in Washington DC since January this year, which was when Donald Trump’s term began.

Axios quoted DC-based plastic surgeon Anita Kulkarni as saying, “Before this second Trump term, I just didn’t see a lot of patients coming in making unreasonable requests.”

The expert added that she often has to deny unreasonable requests from clients so that they don’t end up looking like Maleficent. “I have to say I cannot put any more in there safely. Or they will want more cheek or jawline filler. To my eye, if I put any more in there, you’re going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent.’ I have to say no in a way that I have never seen before,” Anita Kulkarni said.

The popular choices for makeovers in DC draw inspiration from MAGA elites Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Matt Gaetz, Karoline Leavitt, Anna Kelly and Melania and Ivanka Trump, to name a few. All of them are said to have undergone plastic surgeries.

Kimberly Guilfoyle before and after pic.twitter.com/Tb66bjutDY — fay mple (@faymple) December 12, 2024

Emphasizing on where she draws the line when it comes to cosmetic procedures, the doctor added, “My aesthetic doesn’t necessarily have to be your aesthetic for me to give you what you want,” she says, adding, “But when you go outside the range of what a normal human face should look like, that’s not a place I’m willing to go.”

Dr Troy Pitt, another plastic surgeon from DC, also shared how the new administration has influenced the surgical tweaks that women want. “In a town like DC, there is this glamming up of Washington with this new administration, so it’s become more prevalent. They’re OK with looking enhanced,” said Dr Pitt.

He revealed that some clients often turn up to him with photographs of Ivanka or Melania Trump, wanting to get a face similar to of theirs. His approach to handling such a situation – “Whenever people come in asking for a branded look, that can lead to either very unrealistic expectations or artificial results.”

Dr Kelly Bolden, who also has a base in DC, was quoted as saying, “I think most of [Trump’s] administration is on the younger side compared to traditional ones, so that’s probably a little bit of where the trend comes from.” Bolden’s comment was with respect to Karoline Leavitt and Anna Kelly, both are 28.

Dr Bolden continued, “Usually I’ll look at them and say ‘Let’s balance you out, let’s make it more even. It’s almost like just as long as they get a little bit more, it will satisfy them.”