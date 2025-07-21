Kristi Noem’s New MAGA Face? Plastic Surgery Rumors Hit a Whole New Level

All the women in high-ranking positions in the Trump administration seem to be undergoing knives more often than not to improve their looks. Among these is Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Ms. Noem was heavily favored to be the Vice Presidential nominee for President Trump during the 2024 campaign, but then had to settle for a cabinet position. However, it did not deter her from making herself look better for the position. Noem’s appearance has undergone a radical evolution.

It began with subtle changes and led to bold, high-drama makeovers, usually dubbed as MAGA Glam. Publicly, Noem has only acknowledged the dental veneer work however, other works have been evident on her face.

Several cosmetic specialists suspect that her overall transformation could have cost her upwards of $25,000 in procedures.

Among these is board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman. He has analyzed the change in Noem’s features and has offered professional insight. He has compared her 2019 governor-era photos to more recent images and has suggested that there is evidence for the following works.

Botox smoothing out forehead and eye lines.

Dermal fillers in the lips and cheeks to restore volume

Potential facelift or eyelid lift to tighten jawline and eye contours.

Speculative future procedures like neck lift, brow lift, or laser resurfacing for enhanced skin radiance

Dr. Michael Niccole has also estimated that Noem may have spent upwards of $25,000 on enhancements. These might include a mini facelift and neck lift. These will offer her a polished, high-impact public appearance.

Kristi Noem’s beauty transformations are not limited to surgical procedures. She has changed her hairstyle and makeup pattern too. She now favors more MAGA preferred looks, such as long extensions, opacity-rich foundations, and dramatic eye makeup.

She also has precisely sculpted brows. All these create a look that is drastically different from her ear; her understated style. The concept of keeping a demure look in the office is somehow foreign to women in the Trump administration.

Critics also claim her current aesthetic follows the trend of prominent women in the Trump orbit, like Kimberly Guilfoyle. The look is frequently labeled as having the “Mar-a-Lago face.”

Social media has been unrelenting in its criticism of overly done faces. One X user commented: “Why are Republican women so addicted to plastic surgery? Kristi Noem is barely recognizable.” Another made a remark on her “pig pillow face.” It referred to migrating fillers and pronounced puffiness.

Noem’s makeover has coincided with her deepening alliance with Donald Trump. The more her visibility increased in the conservative circle, the more surgeries she underwent. The transformation is not just about looks; it’s symbolic of the branding and total embrace of MAGA mentality.

Her transformation has also been dubbed as Trumpification of Kristi Noem. Many followers now point to her makeover as a deliberate strategy to stay camera-ready in an era of televised politics.

Her supporters argue that Kristi Noem’s look is her personal choice and if it offers her self-confidence to stand in front of the camera, no one is to judge. However, others view this transformation as highly performative.