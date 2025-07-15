‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem’s MAGA Makeover Falls Flat — Fans Accuse Her of Chasing Youth with Botched Plastic Surgery

It’s a matter of shame when a government employee’s physical appearance makes more headlines than their work. Sadly, Kristi Noem is one of them. The 53-year-old serves as the Secretary of DHS (Department of Homeland Security).

Noem, chosen to be the face of Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown, has been making several public appearances lately. She is now infamously known as ‘ICE Barbie,’ thanks to her alleged cosmetic makeover and style statement that many believe doesn’t suit her age and position.

A few days ago, Noem stunned everyone in a sleeveless white top and matching MAGA cap when she visited Alligator Alcatraz along with Donald Trump, who dressed up rather formally. Her heavy makeup in Florida’s scorching heat didn’t go unnoticed either. It appeared as if she was a high school girl on a picnic with friends. And that’s not the only instance when netizens have felt that way.

Alligator Alcatraz will be funded largely by FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program, which the Biden administration used as a piggy bank to spend hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars to house illegal aliens, including at the Roosevelt Hotel that served as a Tren de… pic.twitter.com/gQyOlmLdOH — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 2, 2025

Recently, Noem appeared on an NBC talk show. While this time she dressed up appropriately as per her profession, netizens couldn’t ignore her over-the-top makeup, and the procedures beneath the layers of contour and foundation.

On the show, Noem addressed the federal government’s swift response to Texas floods, and the questions raised by critics. She said, “This criticism I think is all politics because I was there… and every time somebody asked for something, we said, ‘Absolutely. It will be here as soon as possible.”

.@Sec_Noem dispels Fake News over the federal government’s response to the devastating Texas flooding: “This criticism I think is all politics because I was there… and every time somebody asked for something, we said, ‘Absolutely. It will be here as soon as possible.'” pic.twitter.com/Mr8qNqfWeP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

Wearing a light blue blazer with her perfectly curled hair, as Noem spoke about the tragedy, it was hard not to notice her desperate attempts to look younger than her age. An X user tweeted, “Why does Kristi Noem @Sec_KristiNoem1 try to look like a twenty-year-old with so much cosmetic surgery and fillers?”

Mentioning how her appearance has artificially changed over the years, a user tweeted, “South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s appearance has changed drastically in the last decade, leaving many to believe that she has undergone some cosmetic procedures, although she has never confirmed.”

“Kristi Noem. Ick. Also, they don’t even look good. They look like they are chasing their 20s with bad plastic surgery, hair extensions, spray tans, and fake lashes,” reads another comment.

Rumors of Kristi Noem’s alleged plastic surgery makeover started doing rounds as her photos from a decade ago were circulated online and were compared to her recent looks. It was a no-brainer that her face looked artificially altered, just enough to fit into the inner MAGA circle where all women seem to have undergone similar cosmetic makeover.

The governor of South Dakota Kristi no brains Noem before and after she was trumped.

Before: After: pic.twitter.com/qidgmni1AO — KB 3.0 (@SDdude420) April 3, 2024

Noem’s cheeks look much fuller and face looks tighter now. And it’s now impossible to not glance at her eyebrow arch which is way too dramatic. Her transformation isn’t random. The New York Times defined her makeover as the “Trumpification of Kristi Noem,” as she is the newest addition to ‘Mar-a-Lago face’ plastic surgery trend. Though the makeover is evident, she hasn’t accepted it in public yet. But we aren’t surprised as most MAGA women remain silent about the same.