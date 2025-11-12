The Bizarrely Similar Faces at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Party Spark Internet Theories as People Ask: Are They All Using the Same Surgeon?

Unrepentant excess has always been the hallmark of Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago parties. This year’s Gatsby-themed Halloween bash went viral, but not because of its shrimp towers or gold chandeliers.

This time, the faces (and how similar they all look) are making headlines. The Gatsby-style bash, themed ‘A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,’ happened just before the government shutdown threatened millions of SNAP recipients.

Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted, “The way he rubs his inhumanity in Americans’ faces never ceases to stun me.” As Democrats complained about the timing, Donald Trump’s inner circle kept on flaunting 1920s fashion.

It wasn’t the jazz band or the caviar that sparked conversation. The infamous “Mar-a-Lago Face” caught everyone’s attention. Memes were created by a video from the event that featured rows of women with cocktails in hand, brows arched way too high, and rigid smiles that couldn’t be moved due to a very predictable reason. One Threads user growled, “The women at Mar-a-Lago. As fake and plastic as Trump’s hair, makeup, and personality.” “These masks are scary! What? No masks?” joked another.

These partygoers were compared to the villains of The Purge and White Chicks (“They look like the Wayans brothers!”). One harsh comment reads: “It’s giving Madame the puppet from the ’70s meets Botox Barbie.” Viewers compared the women to Stepford Wives for their identical tans, fillers, and smiles.

However, there might be more to the trend known as the “Mar-a-Lago Face” than just self-image. Axios reports that since Donald Trump’s return, calls for cosmetic procedures have increased in Palm Beach and Washington, D.C. Many women specifically reference the look of “MAGA mommies” in his social circle. So, people are trying to go all out for this meme-worthy look?

Anyway, we can’t really forget the scene: a party similar to that of The Great Gatsby, with millions at risk of losing food stamps due to a federal shutdown. Trump’s guests drank champagne under golden chandeliers while Americans stretched their last dollar. Donald Trump took F. Scott Fitzgerald’s description of the decadence of the Jazz Age as a guide for upright living, though it was a warning.

Total Cringe

DNC chair Ken Martin said,

“Trump made it even clearer last night that he doesn’t [care] about anyone but himself and his wealthy friends.”

The faces of those attending Donald Trump’s party became the true spectacle, even though burlesque dancers and a jazz ensemble played in the background. Plus, South Park recently mocked the Mar-a-Lago face with a melting-faced Kristi Noem in Season 27.