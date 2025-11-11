Sydney Sweeney’s Three-Word Response to Trump’s ‘Genes’ Praise Sends Internet Spinning

Sydney Sweeney has stirred controversy again after her interview with GQ. She broke her silence after Trump praised her American Eagle campaign. She sidestepped questions with careful answers amid the ‘genes’ controversy.

The American Eagle ad came under fire for allegedly promoting ideas linked to eugenics. The 27-year-old actress said in the ad that she has great jeans, which many believed to have racial superiority connected to it.

The ad’s controversial tagline includes, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.” Many MAGA fans supported Sydney Sweeney’s ad amidst all the backlash.

Sydney Sweeney reacts to Donald Trump posting about her American Eagle jeans ad: “It was surreal.” pic.twitter.com/Gc1yf3WHA3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2025



Donald Trump was one of her supporters as he wrote on Truth Social, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there. Go get ’em, Sydney!” He added in an interview, “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

When asked about Trump’s praise, Sweeney reacted, “It was surreal.” She did not elaborate on how she felt about Trump’s support, but further added, “I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

Meanwhile, social media users have again been attacking Sydney Sweeney for her alleged political beliefs and vague answers during the interview. One user on X commented, “Welp…Sydney Sweeney made her choice to be MAGA, and I made my choice to stop supporting her career in any way! S—- for me watching the last season of Euphoria, but that’s supporting the other cast and crew.”

selling yourself out to conservatives who will use you as a meme to dunk on trans people but won’t actually go see your movies…oh sydney sweeney you haven’t even begun to understand the ways you’ve just trashed your career https://t.co/8GGIXuT6bi — madeline ♡ (@itsmaddierxse) November 11, 2025



Another user added, “I’m actually so tired of her.” She also had a vague reply when the interviewer asked about her views on white people joking about superiority. Fans worry the repeated backlash might derail her career.

On the other hand, her fans stand by her. One user praised her, “Sydney staying unbothered and refusing to play the apology game.” Another one added, “Karens aren’t even her fanbase anyway. They’ll hate her no matter what she does. Never bend the knee, Sydney!”