Swalwell Resigns As New Misconduct Allegations Hit — Keeps Pension And Health Benefits

Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress today after multiple women accused him of misconduct. He exited his position following pressure from both Democrats and Republicans, and an ethics investigation as the public’s outrage grew. Despite no longer representing California’s 14th District, the former Congressman will walk out with perks such as his tax-funded pension and gym membership intact.

Swalwell, who one analyst once thought was Trump’s strongest opponent, is a Democrat who stepped down just hours after the House Ethics Committee opened a formal investigation into allegations of s-x–l misconduct. At least five women have come forward to accuse him of improper behavior, abuse of power, and one former staffer who alleges that he r-p-d her. Footage of a “party yacht” has also surfaced that shows him acting “more like president of a frat house” than a politician.

Lonna Drews alleges that Swalwell assaulted her in 2018 when they were supposed to attend a political event, and says that she thinks that her drink had been tampered with because she “only had one glass of wine.” Swalwell said that he needed to get some documents from his hotel room. She recalled, “I couldn’t move my arms or my body,” continuing, “He r-p-d me. And he choked me.” Drews added that she experienced long-term emotional pain from the alleged assault. “I did not want to live anymore. I cried all the time, for years,” she said.

🚨 OMG. Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego CONFIRMS HE KNEW RUMORS about Eric Swalwell for YEARS, and he froze up! Look how flustered he’s getting. “It was flirty…we’ve heard that throughout.” Q: You heard these rumors for years? GALLEGO: “Him being flirty.” Q: That wasn’t issue… https://t.co/J8NobidgZb pic.twitter.com/PNbiJE4BHN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

Another two women, Ally Sammarco and Annika Albrecht, also described times where Swalwell apparently stepped out of line. Sammarco stated, “He thought he was untouchable. He acted with total impunity.” Albrecht was also invited to a hotel room, adding, “It was very clear what the connotation was.”

SWALWELL RESIGNS: “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make. I am aware of… pic.twitter.com/RVTkPm5dTJ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 13, 2026

Swalwell, who has been a representative for 13 years, has denied all the claims. Speaking through his attorney, he stated that all the allegations were “false, fabricated, and deeply offensive — a calculated and transparent political hit job.” Swalwell admitted that he made “mistakes in judgment,” stating, “I must take responsibility and ownership of the mistakes I did make.” But, he still denied the women’s accusations.

The ex-politician resigned as lawmakers from both parties demanded action and accountability. Senator Chuck Schumer said, “I’m glad that those two resigned… we have to be vigilant.” Tony Gonzales, who is also accused of misconduct, also resigned on Monday. Representative Anna Paulina Luna threatened to force a vote to have Swalwell expelled if he did not step down from his office.

.@EricSwalwell has maintained that none of the allegations against him are true, and now that he’s resigned, we would welcome him to sit down with the FBI and share any information he has. We also encourage and welcome any person with relevant information to any of these… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 14, 2026

Now that he has stepped down, FBI Director Kash Patel couldn’t help but also weigh in on the situation. He wrote that Swalwell “has maintained that none of the allegations against him are true, and now that he’s resigned, we would welcome him to sit down with the FBI and share any information he has.”

Even though he has resigned from Congress, Swalwell can still receive congressional benefits, including a taxpayer-funded pension and healthcare benefits. There are many other perks and facilities that he can still get after leaving his position. While Swalwell has been accused, he has still not been charged so the matter must still follow due process and a court needs to rule on the matter. He has vowed to fight the accusations, but the women remain sure of their claims too.