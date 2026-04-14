Politics

Eric Swalwell ‘Party Yacht’ Video Surfaces As Alleged Assault Victim Speaks For First Time

Published on: April 14, 2026 at 11:02 AM ET

Resurfaced footage and mounting allegations push the California Democrat to resign while vowing to fight “false” accusations.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Eric Swalwell 'party yacht' video surfaces amid s-xual assault allegations.
Eric Swalwell resigns from Congress as 'party yacht' video surfaces and assault allegations increase/. (Image Source: Instagram @nikrichie)

A resurfaced “party yacht” video is drawing fresh attention to California Democrat Eric Swalwell, appearing to show him relaxing in a bathrobe aboard a luxury vessel in September 2022—just as he now acknowledges he made “mistakes.” Swalwell, a congressman from the state’s 14th Congressional District, announced on Monday he would be resigning his congressional seat amid s-xual assault allegations, the New York Times reports.

“The people on the boat were told to keep it hush-hush about Swalwell being on the trip,” one insider claimed, noting the excursion lasted about a week. “They were told everything stays on the boat.”

Another source familiar with the trip claimed Eric Swalwell “didn’t seem like a politician.” “More like president of a frat house,” the source added. Alcohol was plentiful.

An unnamed former staffer has accused the married Eric Swalwell of r-ping her twice—once in 2019 and again in 2024—alleging she was too intoxicated to give consent in both instances. Speaking to CNN, the woman said that after a night of heavy drinking in New York City in April 2024, she woke up in Swalwell’s hotel bed to find him having s-x with her. “I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” she claimed, noting the alleged encounter occurred after she had already left his office. “He didn’t stop.”

In the wake of the allegations, other women, including Washington, D.C.-based political content creator Ally Sammarco, 28, came forward with their own accounts. Sammarco alleged that Eric Swalwell would send her “drunk text” messages, along with photos of himself in bed or shirtless, and even n-de images. “I truly never thought he would respond – I had like 1,000 followers at the time,” she told CNN. “And he responded.”

She claimed the congressman “became very inappropriate, like saying about how hot he thought I was, insinuating we should get together and hook up. I thought I was the only one that had this experience with him,” she told NBC. “These people have authority, and they’re abusing it. I want to validate what these women are saying, and I feel like he needs a public reckoning in some way, or he’s just going to continue doing this.”

When announcing he was halting his run for governor, Eric Swalwell expressed regret over past decisions. He said he was “deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s,” he added. “However, I must take responsibility for the mistakes I did make,” he said in a statement.

He also addressed growing calls for his removal, cautioning against rushing to judgment without proper procedure. Forcing an expulsion vote “within days of an allegation being made,” he said, would be inappropriate. “But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties,” he continued. “Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

Eric Swalwell stated that he would spend the coming days coordinating with his staff to ensure his district remains properly represented after his departure.

 

 

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