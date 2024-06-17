Supporters Warn of ‘Civil War’ if Donald Trump Loses, Claim U.S. is 'Not a Democracy'

Former President Donald Trump has always garnered immense support from his followers during his presidential campaign. In recent news, a group of Trump supporters claimed that a 'civil war' could begin if Trump does not win the 2024 election. These statements came up when reporter Donie O'Sullivan spoke to the former President's supporters recently. A group of women claimed that they believed that the U.S. was not democratic either. These video clips were featured on Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, as reported by Mediaite.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

During the show, Cooper said, "President Biden is billing his reelection campaign as a fight to preserve democracy. Tonight, how that notion is going down with Trump supporters, as well as one noted author who’s made describing how democracies fail her specialty. More from CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan." A video clip then began where reporter O’Sullivan asked, "What happens if Trump loses?" To this, one of the Trump Supporters said, "I don’t see him losing," while another one said, "I don’t think he lost the last election, to be honest." O’Sullivan then asked if they thought Trump was going to win in November.

In response to this, several women expressed their opinions, saying that he was definitely going to win. O'Sullivan further asked, "What if he doesn’t this time? What happens to the country?" The supporters claimed that the country would be in big trouble if that happened: "We’re done. If Biden talks about democracy, you know, saving democracy, they’re the ones that are killing democracy." The CNN reporter added, "Obviously, there’s a lot of criticisms of Trump that he is bad for democracy, that he’s bad for American democracy." Upon hearing this, Trump supporters claimed, "We’re a republic," and that "We are not a democracy." O'Sullivan also asked, "One thing we’ve been hearing at Trump rallies like this over the past few months is that America isn’t really a democracy."

Donie O'Sullivan is a CNN reporter. He goes to Trump rallies & talks to his supporters. They are threatening Civil War if Trump isn't reinstated. After 1-6 it's scary as hell to hear these goofballs talk that way! Can't SOMETHING be done about him & his LIES? He's delusional!!🤬 — NATALIE...CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS NIGHTMARE?! (@Denton21990) June 29, 2021

However, in response, author Anne Applebaum clarified, "America is a democracy. It was founded as a democracy." She added, "You are hearing people say America is not a democracy because there are people around Trump who want them to be saying that, who’ve been planting that narrative." Moving ahead, Applebaum added in the video, "Honestly, the word democracy and the word republic have often been used interchangeably. There isn’t a meaningful difference between them."

The reporter then asked the Trump supporters, "Why has democracy become a bad word?" To this, one lady said, "Because it’s being used in a way to change the flavor of our country, which is a republic." As reported by the Daily Mail, another woman also claimed, "We used to have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, we used to have that too, now they’re picking on the Christians and the Jewish people. I mean, how much more can we take?" Upon asking if there will be another January 6th if Trump loses, the lady replied, "No. I think there will be a civil war. That’s what I think will happen."