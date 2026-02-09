Super Bowl Halftime Turns Political As Fans Mocked Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump faced backlash from netizens after Bad Bunny took the stage to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. As his performance aired Sunday during the world’s most-watched sporting event, the singer turned the moment political, triggering online backlash.

As Bad Bunny performed a politically fueled medley of his biggest hits, it became one of the most talked-about moments of the night. According to the NFL, the singer paid homage to his Puerto Rican roots during the performance, highlighting the island’s culture and identity throughout the set.

He used powerful visual elements such as sugar cane fields, a replica of a traditional “casita,” domino players, and a colorful “piragua” stand to showcase pride in his heritage, amid President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies.

BAD BUNNY CLOSING HIS SET AT THE SUPER BOWL LIKE THIS IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/TiYiziuJTS — sebastián (@lovingcmila) February 9, 2026

With his Halftime performance, the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, tried sending a political message to viewers. As he ended the show with a football inscribed with the words, “Together, We Are America”, it sparked major chaos on social media.

Additionally, the final screen displaying the message “The only thing more powerful than hate is love”, further drew strong reactions from viewers across the political sphere. And this is what led Melania Trump to face her share of backlash.

During Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated performance, the singer brought several major artists on stage, including Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal. The Die With a Smile singer joined him for a salsa version of her song, while A-listers like Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G, and Jessica Alba were also seen inside the Casita on stage.

So, as we mentioned, this whole performance left the whole show highly divisive, where MAGA supporters expressed anger over the choice of a Puerto Rican artist, while netizens filled the social media with heated arguments against Donald Trump and Melania.

As the performance became America’s most-loved concert, viewers used the moment to aim at Melania Trump. Taking to X, people slammed the First Lady over her accent compared to Bad Bunny’s accent.

Bad Bunny is more American than Melania!!!💯💯💯 Who Agrees??? 🖐️🖐️🖐️ pic.twitter.com/EiAaYb5u7g — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) January 27, 2026

Critics wrote, “Y’all dips–ts are complaining you can’t understand Bad Bunny lyrics while you’re out here pretending to understand Melania Trump’s English”. Others chimed in saying, “He’s more American than she will ever be!”

Funny enough, people even joked about how “Bad Bunny could run for president. Melania can’t”. Overall, this whole situation emerged after Donald Trump complained on his Truth Social account that no one could understand the Puerto Rican singer’s music.

The president wrote, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

He continued further, stating, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

So now, the singer’s Halftime Show has remained a major topic of debate online, sparking cultural and political discussions among Super Bowl LX viewers.