Bad Bunny-Themed ‘ICE OUT’ Towels Spark Political Moment at Super Bowl

Anti-deportation activists were at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during the Super Bowl to distribute towels with the message “ICE OUT.” The community-led initiative, called “Flags in the Stands,” saw volunteers standing at different corners to hand out these towels bearing the protest slogan against the federal agents.

One version of the towels was Bad Bunny themed and had the same slogan. The towels were adorned with a cute bunny illustration from celebrated L.A. illustrator Lalo Alcaraz on one side, dedicated to this year’s halftime show performer Bad Bunny. The other side read ‘ICE OUT.’ They quickly and unexpectedly became one of the most sought-after merchandise items.

From @TheAthletic: Activists at the Super Bowl handed out towels at the entrance of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara with the slogan “ICE OUT.” The other side of the towel has a bunny kicking a football that is inside a block of ice. https://t.co/qVOefQL8iR pic.twitter.com/vmwiZn1SYg — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 8, 2026

Bad Bunny emerged as a prominent voice in anti-deportation protests after speaking out against the mass deportations at the Grammy Awards. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans,” the Puerto Rican star said during his emotional acceptance speech.

The towels became a strong message to the Department of Homeland Security and federal agents, after officials had threatened to conduct ICE raids during the game.

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski had previously stated that federal agents would be present at the Super Bowl. “There is nowhere that you can provide a safe haven to people who are in this country illegally… Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you,” he commented.

A Fan Confronts ICE’s Brutal Crackdown with ‘ICE OUT’ Towels at Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/tozAVj8DYL — JAS (@JasADRxquisites) February 9, 2026

His statement was supported by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who created panic by stating that federal agents would be “all over” the stadium. NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier, however, assured attendees that there would be no ICE enforcement activities during the game. She stated, “There’s no planned ICE enforcement activities…We are confident of that,” The Athletic reported.

Shasti Conrad, the leader of Contra-ICE and a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, highlighted “joy in resistance.” She hoped that ICE agents present during the game would not be able to escape the protest slogan and be confronted by the clear message that they are not welcome.

“Today is a celebration of American sports, and there are opportunities to really be heard here. It’s about drawing attention to show that there is massive support to challenge Trump and the Department of Homeland Security. Any opportunity to push back is important,” Shasti said.

President Trump didn’t attend the game as he made his contempt clear for Bad Bunny and Green Day, the two performers at the Super Bowl. Both artists faced heavy criticism from MAGA for announcing their anti-deportation stance and using their stage to speak up for immigrants. “I’m anti-them…I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump stated.