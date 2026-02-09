Trump Calls Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show ‘Disgusting’

It is obvious now that Donald Trump is not a fan of the Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny. The 79-year-old president was very critical of the artist getting selected for this year’s Super Bowl, and continued criticizing it throughout.

Trump took to Truth Social to let the world know how unimpressive Bad Bunny’s performance was for him.

In a scathing display of annoyance, the president wrote, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Targeting Bad Bunny’s language, Trump added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

You can tell just how good Bad Bunny’s halftime show was by Trump’s crash out over it. pic.twitter.com/yQuPPkexXI — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 9, 2026

Trump further highlighted how this performance did not represent the other great things about the country.

He mentions, “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day – including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show…”

Today’s American History Lesson: Puerto Rico has been part of the U.S. since 1898, and Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens since 1917 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 We’ve cheered many non-Americans at the #SuperBowl. Bad Bunny isn’t one of them.

🏈 🎤 pic.twitter.com/I8uKV97WKb — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) February 8, 2026

The reaction to Bad Bunny’s performance has been largely positive for highlighting the diversity of the nation. One X user even pointed out that other artists, like Coldplay, who were not American citizens, have performed in the past. They did not get flak over their citizenship.

Trump’s reaction was expected. He already stated being unhappy with the choice of Bad Bunny and Green Day. The fact that they both criticized Trump did not help at all.

Trump had mentioned, “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

However, this is not enough to rattle Bad Bunny. He has mentioned how grateful he felt for the opportunity. When asked about his feelings, he said, “To be honest, I don’t know what I’m feeling; it’s a lot.”

Even Barack Obama came in support of the artist after he got backlash from Trump. The former president gave Bad Bunny a shoutout on X, highlighting that his songs have been a constant favorite of his.

From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl! pic.twitter.com/jzTrS8oudd — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) February 8, 2026

Obama clearly spoke out against Trump’s views.