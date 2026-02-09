Super Bowl LX Fans Given Special Instructions at Their Seats as Part of Donald Trump’s Big Initiative

Super Bowl LX has already rewritten the playbook on how America’s biggest sporting event sets the tone. Turns out, long before the first snap is taken, fans inside Levi’s Stadium will get the opportunity to be a part of a carefully planned patriotic moment.

According to a report by Mirror US Sports, when fans took their seats ahead of the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX, they noticed something unusual waiting for them. Each red stadium seat reportedly featured a printed instruction card meant to leave a lasting impression.

The card outlined a coordinated activity scheduled to happen during the National Anthem. According to a copy of the instruction card obtained by Mirror US, it showed that the goal is to turn thousands of seated fans into a living display of national pride.

This is how the field display will look for Super Bowl LX – per @nfl pic.twitter.com/j8dxg8oltL — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) January 29, 2026

The instructions are simple and ask fans to lift solid-colored panels when the anthem begins, and then hold them up through the closing line, “home of the brave”. The vision is to showcase a massive card stunt displayed across the stadium. But so far, organizers have kept the final image a secret.

Meanwhile, the instruction card found under each seat hints at a larger meaning behind this particular stunt, as it ends with a clear message, “Thank you, and enjoy the game! AMERICA 250”.

This means the display is part of Donald Trump’s America 250 initiative. For those unfamiliar, it is a campaign created to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

As the milestone approaches in 2026, Super Bowl LX is being treated as one of its most high-profile stages for this campaign. But as it turns out, Donald Trump didn’t attend the game in California, even though the event aligns with his stated goal of highlighting American history.

Additionally, the instruction cards aren’t the only changes made to the sporting event. As reported, patriotism seems woven into practically every corner of the Super Bowl experience. From the field design to the players’ jerseys, everything will bear the USA 250 patches.

Players are expected to take the field wearing USA 250 patches on their jerseys. However, some social media users believe the new symbol is making the already logo-heavy uniforms look absurd. Meanwhile, fans arriving in San Francisco can also collect their own America 250 rally towels and other materials to reflect on the country’s legacy.

USA patch ruined all the aura 💔 https://t.co/QC30HUF82d — 🌨️ (@NotLikeRuss) January 29, 2026

Not to mention, pregame ceremonies are also expected to deliver one of the most striking visuals of the night. A giant America 250 flag stretching across nearly half the playing surface will be unfurled ahead of a military aircraft flyover.

Beyond the Super Bowl and football jerseys, the America 250 initiative also expands into other major sports. So far, plans reportedly include a UFC event hosted at the White House, and a motorsport-style event called Freedom 250 Grand Prix, inspired by IndyCar racing.

In the end, when Super Bowl LX finally wraps up, the celebration will continue by burying a special time capsule tied to both the game and America 250, in Philadelphia, which will be opened in 2276, marking 500 years since the nation’s founding.