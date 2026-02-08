Kid Rock’s Old Drunken Rant Sparks Backlash Ahead of Super Bowl Counterprogram Show

MAGA Country singer Kid Rock landed in hot water right before headlining Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, a counterprogram event scheduled to air at the same time as Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

An old clip of an intoxicated Rock spewing vitriol against The View panelist Joy Behar and global icon Oprah Winfrey made its way on social media shortly before his TPUSA gig on February 8, 2026.

In the video, originally published by TMZ in 2019, the musician can be seen at his Nashville steakhouse venue, holding a drink, and saying, “F— Oprah Winfrey and f— Joy Behar.”

His actions made onlookers question whether his verbal attack was racially motivated. One spectator could also be heard on the clip, saying, “He’s racist. Look at him, he’s blacked out.”

Unearthed footage of Kid Rock on an unhinged, drunken rant as the audience jeers at him pic.twitter.com/5KUzE0gPYv — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 5, 2026



The resurfaced video sparked immediate backlash against the singer. “There goes the MAGA halftime show on Sunday,” one user wrote. “What a wonderful role model for MAGA,” another mocked.

“People actually pay money to see this?” a third user asked. One said, “This the best TPUSA could do? They are a not long for this world” while another commented, “He was irrelevant years ago.”

However, Kid Rock seemed unfazed by the comments and even defended his own actions. “A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts. I own what I said,” he stated during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Originals.

“I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan,” Rock continued, adding, “I got drunk, and f—– next thing, I’m onstage saying, ‘F— Oprah.'”

The 55-year-old also mentioned that he aimed to target Kathy Griffin over her controversial photoshoot, which featured a bloodied Trump mask, but said he mistakenly called out former Today show presenter Kathie Lee Gifford instead.

He said, “I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin, you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it, I’m like, ‘F— Kathie Lee Gifford.'” Rock also took to X to share a cryptic message seemingly alluding to haters.

“Learn to love the hate. Embrace it. Enjoy it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and everyone should have one about you,” he quoted the late Kobe Bryant. “Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones,” the quote further added.



Kid Rock will serve as the main act of Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, which was announced to rival Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The MAGA crowd has long been upset over the Grammy winner, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, being declared as a performer in this year’s Super Bowl. President Donald Trump himself expressed his displeasure over Bad Bunny and Green Day’s performances.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump told the New York Post.

Last year, Bad Bunny released a song called Nuevayol, which featured an imitation of Trump’s voice saying: “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America… This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

Bad Bunny also called out the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown agenda during his Grammy Awards win. “ICE Out,” he clearly said while accepting the prestigious award.

MAGA supporters have been making calls to boycott the Super Bowl ever since the 31-year-old artist was confirmed as the halftime headliner. This prompted Turning Point USA to organize an alternative broadcast for those willing to skip Bad Bunny’s performance.