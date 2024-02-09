Sunny Hostin From 'The View' Supports Taylor Swift's Grammy Choice to Ignore Celine Dion

Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, passionately defended Taylor Swift's actions at the 2024 Grammys, particularly regarding her interaction with Celine Dion on stage. "I know there’s controversy. People are saying Taylor Swift didn’t give [Dion] enough flowers. That was Taylor’s moment, you know?” Hostin asserted during Monday's episode of the popular talk show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

The 55-year-old media personality said that Swift, 34, "got caught up in the moment" because she had just shattered the record for the most victories in that particular category. “She was probably shocked,” Hostin said. “Everybody’s shading her.” The lawyer went on agreeing with Whoopi Goldberg, her co-host, that Sunday's 66th annual ceremony was a "beautiful night for women," saying, "Let's not take away from that." Sara Haines, a fellow panelist, agreed that the pop diva was "shocked" and showing "a lot of emotion." Ana Navarro had also commended Swift earlier in the show for handling the people who were "bullying" her with "such grace and such joy." “She’s not letting them take away her happiness and her success,” the 52-year-old political strategist declared, as per Page Six.

Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary 🐐 was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul 🫠 pic.twitter.com/J7LggDVQD8 — eazy e (@estefs) February 5, 2024

A barrage of online criticism followed the apparent indifference on stage, prompting media outlets to start looking into what was happening. A picture of Swift and Dion backstage reunion that has since gone viral followed. The Eras Tour performer was seen hugging Dion backstage shortly after giving her acceptance speech in the picture. Twitter users expressed their displeasure on X in the meanwhile. "Taylor Swift receives her Grammy from the GOAT Celine Dion and she doesn't even make eye contact with her. Disrespectful," @Knesix wrote. "Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION," @blackboywrites remarked. "I don't think Taylor meant it in a cruel way, but yes, it's awkward and not a good look for her. Celine is indeed Queen,"said another user, @veganmoviesnob.

The irony that Celine Dion took a moment to acknowledge the legends Diana Ross & Sting who presented her the same award 27 YEARS AGO… this was not a good look Taylor, I’m sorry #Grammys pic.twitter.com/CfIGDEeLKz — Kasey’s wife (@betty_most) February 5, 2024

Swift received criticism from Grammy viewers on social media for failing to acknowledge Dion after the singer of My Heart Will Go On, who made an unexpected appearance at the ceremony despite struggling with stiff person syndrome, gave her the trophy for her 2022 album, Midnights, as per Yahoo! The singer of Cruel Summer rushed onto the platform, giving producer Jack Antonoff and recording engineer Laura Sisk hugs before taking the prize from Dion, who moved to the side and awkwardly applauded Swift. The Canadian icon and Swift have not responded to the criticism yet. The 14-time Grammy winner, who also won the best pop vocal album prize on Sunday, said that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be out on April 19. While this is going on, the Anti Hero hitmaker is preparing for the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour. There have been reports that she may visit the United States to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, play in the upcoming Super Bowl on February 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.