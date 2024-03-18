Strange Lara Trump Interview — Where the Host Hits a Fake Baby — Goes Viral Online

A peculiar video clip from an interview featuring conservative commentator Alex Stein and Lara Trump has gained widespread attention on social media. In the viral footage, a baby doll is subjected to various mistreatments, as detailed by Newsweek. She previously served as a press surrogate and advisor for her father-in-law, Donald Trump. However, she has more recently been elected as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) through a unanimous vote following an endorsement from the former president. Moreover, certain remarks made by Lara have sparked concern and surprise among many, and now, this interview has also taken the internet by storm.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samuel Corum

Over the weekend, a video clip surfaced from Lara's recent appearance on a program hosted by Stein, a right-wing commentator popular for his disruptions at local government gatherings and confrontations with politicians in public settings. The clip, which circulated on X (formerly Twitter), garnered attention for its unusual content involving a baby doll. During the segment, after being asked by another host to hold a baby and sign an autograph, Stein presented a baby doll and dramatically kicked it off-screen, expressing frustration with the presence of babies on set. Subsequently, he subjected the doll to additional 'mistreatment,' such as hitting it with his shoe.

During Lara Trump’s interview, Alex Stein used a baby doll to pretend to punt a baby off his set.



Afterwards, Stein lit the doll on fire, slammed it, repeatedly hit it in the head with a “Biden” shoe, advised having babies smoke, and threatened to light the doll’s hand on fire. pic.twitter.com/8XcFTIPo1W — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 16, 2024

An X account user wrote in a post, "During Lara Trump's interview, Alex Stein used a baby doll to pretend to punt a baby off his set. Afterwards, Stein lit the doll on fire, slammed it, repeatedly hit it in the head with a 'Biden' shoe, advised having babies smoke, and threatened to light the doll's hand on fire." Meanwhile, one user commented, "Oh but tell us MAGAs how Dems are inappropriate with children." A different person commented, "Gotta love those Republican 'Conservative Christian' Family Values." Furthermore, Stein replied to the X account by sharing a screenshot of a dictionary definition of 'satire.'

Oh but tell us MAGAs how Dems are inappropriate with children 😂 — SillyRedHats (@SillyRedHats) March 16, 2024

Moreover, the interview included other troubling content, such as the host encouraging viewers to pledge to storm government buildings and Target stores. In addition, Lara had previously vowed to use her position to guarantee that all of the organization's funds would support her father-in-law's election into the White House, as NBC News reported. This raised concerns that the funds might be allocated to cover his legal expenses, potentially impacting Republican candidates in other elections. Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, the former President's son, had been involved in supporting her father-in-law's presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

Gotta love those Republican 'Conservative Christian' Family Values. — Hermitage Hermit♞ (@hermitagetenn) March 16, 2024

Meanwhile, as reported by Reuters, Donald remarked on Saturday that if he does not win the presidential election in November, it would likely signal the end of American democracy. The Republican candidate, addressing supporters in Ohio, asserted this after reiterating his unfounded claim that his loss to Democratic President Biden in the 2020 election was due to election fraud. "If we don't win this election, I don't think you're going to have another election in this country," he said.