Stevie J's Video of 'What a Real Diddy Party Looks Like' Stunned Netizen: 'Super Villain'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs's infamous parties are the center of scrutiny amid his recent arrest in sexual crimes. Although the officials found questionable supplies during the raid, nobody knew what actually happened in the soirees. But DJ and record producer Stevie J once shared a video on his Instagram profile, showing some snippets from the parties while netizens reacted to it.

Back in April 2024, Stevie J took to Instagram to share the black and white clip, along with a caption, "This is what a real Diddy Party looks like." However, amid the recent row, he seems to have deleted that post, but The Shade Room preserved the video and shared it on its Instagram handle. The post featured one of Diddy's mansions (possibly his Los Angeles, California home).

In addition, celebrities like Dr. Dre, the late Kobe Bryant, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were seen entering the high-profile party. Then, as the camera captured the insides of the residence, other A-listers such as Jay-Z, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West were also spotted interacting with the disgraced music mogul.

Lmfaooooooo Stevie J dropped a video saying “this what a real diddy party look like” and someone asked why he defending diddy more then diddy defending diddy 😂💀 — KMD. (@SwaqqdotCOM) April 6, 2024

Under the video's comment section, social media users shared their two cents about the controversial Diddy party. For instance, an Instagram user, @miss__posh, speculated, "The real party starts when the cameras stop rolling I'm sure lol." @msanderson_vs_kinah echoed, "And after the party is the after party lol." @mdot8784 asserted, "Bet you can't show the after-party though."

I hope Diddy is paying Stevie J cause he is going so hard like boy were you even in the party footage? — S. (@doseofdae) April 4, 2024

@aggyash_ declared, "This is supervillain activity." @dolce__10 added, "So that's the beginning of the party … what about the end? I think the end of the party is why he [is] on the run." @goddess_kee opined, "Nahh this is an hour before the devil gets there. Stebie dry snitching nah." @ausj_point0 demanded prosecutors to also imprison Stevie J along with Diddy, "Working way too hard to prove something, lol. Lock him up too"

In the wake of Diddy's arrest in sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, a lawsuit has claimed that Stevie J had a sexual relationship with the rapper. In February 2024, a former producer and videographer for Combs, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, filed a case alleging that he was sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened by the music mogul, per Newsweek.

Furthermore, Jones had also alleged that Diddy "used access to Stevie J and his knowledge of Mr. Jones' admiration of Stevie J to groom and entice Mr. Jones to engage in homosexual acts." A line from the lawsuit read, "Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED), R&B singer (REDACTED), and Stevie J."

Having Stevie J as the only celebrity defending Diddy on camera is enough said lol for so many reasons — dont mind me. (@FunnelsGigi) October 3, 2024

However, on the contrary, Stevie J defended Diddy amid the federal raids. The triple Grammy Award-winning producer called the experience upsetting and frightening. In a Fox interview, Stevie J said, "It felt like they had come to kill somebody, like they just wanted to come and kill somebody. My man would never break the law."