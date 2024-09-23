Diddy's Late GF Kim Porter's Mysterious Death Fuels Conspiracy Theories After Sex Trafficking Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has recently been indicted under sex trafficking charges, has been accused of abusing his victims as well as his romantic partners. Amid the renewed scrutiny around the rapper's unlawful actions, the name of his deceased girlfriend Kim Porter has resurfaced as the conspiracy theories around her death continue to persist in the media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The former model, who died of apparent Pneumonia on November 15, 2018, after suffering from flu-like symptoms, shook everyone as people refused to believe how a seemingly healthy 47-year-old could die like this. This gave birth to several conspiracy theories, some of which surround Diddy Combs, and the likes of the former president's son, Don Jr., added fuel to the fire.

Don Jr. appeared in the DJ Akademics podcast in April 2024 and claimed that Porter was allegedly "afraid" of Diddy. The outspoken Trump offspring and his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon were close friends with Porter. "My ex-wife was really good friends with Kim Porter... When [Porter died], Vanessa called me and said, 'Something is up with that,'" as per Daily Mail.

this one's for Kim Porter, Cassie, Biggie, Pac, every victim that's come forward and every victim that's still afraid to speak up and tell their story. what we putting on the grill fr? 😂 https://t.co/7MkdunS8S2 — spicebae (@spicebae_) September 17, 2024

"[Porter] was really afraid of [Diddy] ... this goes back years, and she was having these conversations with my ex...," Don Jr. continued. "She was always sort of always in fear of something happening ... and I was like, not a lot of people die at 47 of pneumonia.... and I'm not trying to fuel any kind of rumor but that's a conversation I had with someone who knew her well."

Following Diddy's arrest, a 60-page memoir on Porter was released on September 6, 2024, titled: Kim's Lost Words, and it describes the rapper as a "terrifying monster" who threatened his late girlfriend with a gun at her apartment, and hit her when she refused to use a strap-on on him, and much of the short memoir's contents centers around their open relationship and sex life.

A press conference will be held today at 11:30 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an Indictment charging Sean “Diddy” Combs with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zs4D1C5tvr — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) September 17, 2024

The book also makes bombshell claims that Diddy Combs had sexual encounters with "young boys" that he was managing and he forced underage girls to sleep with male prostitutes. The last few pages of the memoir reveal she texted her friends, "he got me" and called 911 while being fatefully ill. The Los Angeles-based publisher Chris Todd backs his book by saying Porter shared some of her writing with close friends which he obtained for the book.

Diddy and Porter first began dating in the 90s when he was an emerging hip-hop artist. They welcomed their first child in 1998 Christian Combs but broke up a year later. However, they reconciled again in 2003, welcoming twin daughters, D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs in 2006. But they finally ended their on-again-off-again relationship in 2007, per PEOPLE.

If they were married @jdvance would support making it nearly impossible for this woman to divorce Diddy. That’s the “men have dominion over women”-nonsense MAGA Republicans support.pic.twitter.com/LRmTt1PZ65 — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) September 17, 2024

The renewed focus on Porter's mysterious death came amid the accusations that Diddy orchestrated sex performances called "freak-offs." However, he denied any wrongdoing, and his attorneys claim the freak-offs were "consensual." His lawyers appealed for bail, which the court denied, per BBC.