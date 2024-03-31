'Diddy' and Donald Trump Were Once Good Friends, Here's Why Their Friendship Ended

Sean "Diddy" Combs and former president Donald Trump initially shared commonalities, leading to a friendship. However, their relationship evolved, and the dynamics changed, resulting in the I'll Be Missing You rapper distancing himself from Trump. Before Trump's presidential bid in the 2016 election, Diddy fully supported the businessman.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Shareif Ziyadat

In a 2015 interview with The Washington Post Diddy expressed admiration for Trump, highlighting their friendship and praising Trump's diligent work ethic. He told The New York Post, "I always liked Donald's style. I do have a tie he gifted me. I wear it." The rapper added, "As far as voting for him, that has yet to be seen." While they seemed to have the potential for an unexpected yet strong friendship, Combs did have reservations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

With Trump in office, Combs experienced a notable change in his stance toward his once-friend. Transitioning from a supporter, Combs emerged as a vocal critic of Trump's approach to political issues throughout his time as president.

The dynamic between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Donald Trump drastically changed with Trump's presidency, leading to the deterioration of their friendship along with many others. In a 2020 interview with Charlamagne tha God, Combs expressed concerns about the potential consequences of Trump's reelection in the 2020 presidential election.

Breaking:

"Trump says he's never met Diddy before" pic.twitter.com/3UTsl8uRxj — Fred Tee (@TencicFred) March 27, 2024

"If this man [Trump] is elected, we're not standing by no more getting killed, we not scared of anybody standing up and standing by, we're on the verge of a race war," Diddy said. The rapper added, "White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous. When we look at it we don't have no choice," he said. "Say what you want about Biden, I can't say I love to pick either but, hey, we gotta get him [Biden] in office, and then we gotta hold him accountable," Diddy continued.

What a great day, Democrats revived 2 HUGE blows.



Trump properties weren’t seized by crooked Leticia James and they lost one of their biggest Biden’s cheerleaders, 'Diddy' Combs.



Oopsie. pic.twitter.com/YHuACDvQCq — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 26, 2024

Combs didn't completely sever ties with Trump when he assumed office in 2016, despite the controversies surrounding Trump's campaign. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018, Combs disclosed their past closeness, mentioning Trump's attendance at his 30th birthday.

However, their relationship took a turn for the worse when Combs strongly criticized Trump in his 2020 interview with Charlamagne tha God, even labeling him as "dangerous." Their friendship has experienced fluctuations over the years, but it appears to have reached a permanent rupture.

Oh.



So Weinstein loved Obama. Bill Cosby loved Obama and now Diddy loves Biden?



Is there a Predators for Biden coalition?



Trump is going to win. pic.twitter.com/QgYpcSisMP — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 26, 2024

"I'm not against speaking to anybody for the betterment of the greater good. We're in a crazy time," Diddy said. "It's really hard to speak and amplify what's going on. I try right now to just lead by example and I think a lot of times it's a big distraction and a lot of times it's a wake up call for us to take accountability on the future of America and the future of the world."