Emma Watson Was Seen in Italy With an American Businessman After Her Recent Break-Up With Boyfriend

Emma Watson has made headlines while being sighted alongside an American businessman in Venice. Just after breaking up with 18-month partner Brandon Green, Emma has been seen spending time with American entrepreneur Ryan Walsh. Sources close to the situation have revealed that they seem to be enjoying spending time together.

The 33-year-old Harry Potter franchise actress spent 18 months with the former King of the High Street Sir Philip Green's son before they split up over the Christmas holiday. Currently on vacation in Italy with Ryan Walsh, the actress visited Venice. According to rumors, Emma has a thing for men who are intelligent and has always dated 'brainy' men.

Image Source: Getty Images | Tristan Fewings

A source told The Sun, "Emma loves a bloke who can match her intelligence. She is a very clever woman and her boyfriends have always been very brainy. As well as Brandon, who is an executive at his dad Philip Green's company, she has been linked to tech CEOs William 'Mack' Knight, Brendan Iribe and Brendan Wallace."

The source continued to talk about Ryan Walsh. "Ryan is a very intelligent man too and Emma seems to be enjoying spending time with him. They have known each other for some time and now she is single she is making sure she enjoys herself."

Image Source: Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

In the tech industry, Ryan Walsh has had a number of positions. Three years ago, he established a tech consultant company in Los Angeles. Emma spent a year back home in Oxford at Worcester College after completing an English literature degree at Brown University in the United States.

This year, Emma will return to lectures after enrolling in Oxford's Master's program in creative writing. However, Emma has stated to favor American males because they are more upfront, so any British students hoping for a date are probably out of luck.

Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Maher

Emma expressed, "English guys are very well put together. They dress really well and they are well-mannered. But they are also very restrained. Usually, in the courting situation, I'm used to being, first of all, ignored for the first two months of the ritual. And then maybe they'll acknowledge my presence. Then they'll probably be a little mean to me. And then, maybe we'll, you know . . . whatever."

She further added, "I arrived in America and I remember a few nights into Brown (university), this guy just being like, 'I like you. You're great. Let's go on a date. Let's do it.' I'm like, 'I'm sorry, what just happened? This is like a huge culture shock for me. They're very open and very straightforward. They aren't perfect, though," Emma noted, "They wear flip-flops and I don't know if I like that."