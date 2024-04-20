Donald Trump Jr. Says Kim Porter Was 'Afraid' of Diddy: 'Not a Lot of People Die at 47 of Pneumonia'

Donald Trump Jr. recently dropped some bombshell claims about the mysterious death of Kim Porter. She was the late ex-girlfriend of disgraced hip-hop mogul Diddy. In a no-holds-barred interview on DJ Akademiks' podcast, the outspoken Trump offspring spoke about details surrounding Porter's tragic passing in 2018. Trump Jr. said his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon was good friends with Porter, and she had expressed major doubts about the official cause of Porter's death being pneumonia. Haydon reportedly confided in Trump Jr. that Porter had been living in fear of Diddy in the time leading up to her untimely demise, as per The Daily Mail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Seth Wenig

Trump Jr. mentioned that all of this was from a time when he 'used to get invited to the cool person parties.' He added, "My ex-wife was really good friends with Kim Porter." But when the latter passed away, Haydon called him concerned, saying, "Something is up with that." He then claimed, "[Kim Porter] was really afraid of [Diddy]... this goes back years, and she was having these conversations with my ex." Trump Jr. noted, "She was always sort of in fear of something happening... not a lot of people die at 47 of pneumonia."

He clarified, "I'm not trying to fuel any kind of rumor but that's a conversation I had with someone who knew her well." According to Trump Jr., Diddy "went full leftist, maybe because of some of the stuff he's been doing..." After getting married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, Trump Jr. and Haydon had five kids together before divorcing after a 12-year marriage. He is currently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a devoted Donald Trump supporter.

Donald Trump Jr says his ex-wife was close to Kim Porter and that she would tell her that she's scared of Diddy



"she was really afraid of him"



- via @Akademiks pic.twitter.com/eAzi7frQLG — SOUND (@itsavibe) April 18, 2024

Porter passed away from a lung infection while she was sleeping in November 2018, according to NBC News. The coroner stated, "It was later determined Porter died from lobar pneumonia... The manner of death was certified as natural." The former model complained about a sore throat a few weeks before she passed away. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the illness worsened to a temperature of 102 degrees. Porter then appeared to be getting back to normal as her temperature dropped to 96. That evening, the coroner stated, she even got a deep-tissue massage and watched movies with her family before turning in for the night at 11:30 p.m.

The next day, she was discovered unconscious in bed; at 8:30 a.m., Porter's goddaughter discovered her in bed, but she thought she was asleep. According to the coroner, housemates didn't realize she wasn't moving until 11:30 a.m., and that's when they called 911. The coroner stated, "There was no known history of drug abuse or alcoholism and no signs of trauma." The late Porter and Grammy-winning rapper Combs had three kids: a 20-year-old son and twin 11-year-old daughters.