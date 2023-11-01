In a surprising turn of events, speculations are swirling in Tinseltown that Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Hollywood heartthrob Kevin Costner, could be making her debut in the glamorous world of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While rumors are buzzing, an exclusive report from Radar Online has revealed that the casting for Season 14 of RHOBH is still in its preliminary stages.

An insider from the production team disclosed, "It’s a bit premature to talk casting. Producers have not reached out to anyone at this stage, especially since Season 13 is set to air later this month." So, it seems we will have to wait a bit longer to find out if Baumgartner will indeed be gracing our screens. The spark behind Baumgartner's possible entry into the RHOBH scene came from a source cited in the National Enquirer, as per Y! Entertainment. This source claimed, "Producers are eyeing Christine with keen interest, seeing her as a captivating addition that could inject a fresh dose of vigor into the tired reality series. Her affiliation with a Hollywood legend grants her a certain allure, adding an extra layer of intrigue to her potential role on the show."

This rumor has already ignited discussions within Hollywood circles, with one Bravo insider noting, "She's a potent blend of beauty, financial prowess, and a Rolodex stocked with A-list names. This would place her on a pedestal above the current ensemble." While it's true that Christine's connection to a Hollywood icon like Costner is undeniably impressive, it's worth noting that she wouldn't be the first RHOBH star with a famous significant other link.

The insider commented, "While Lisa Rinna's link to Harry Hamlin was a coup, let's face it, Kevin's star power outshines Harry's by a mile!" They also pointed out that Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife, made appearances on the show last season, hinting at the possibility of a new queen being crowned. However, Radar Online's source clarified that no official approach has been made to Baumgartner as of now.

If the Bravo cameras do capture Baumgartner's post-divorce life, viewers can expect some juicy revelations. After a judge ordered Costner to pay her monthly support of $63,000, despite his $400 million fortune, insiders claim that she has been openly criticizing his abilities between the sheets. A source stated, "Christine is reaping sweet revenge by trashing Kevin to anyone who will listen, saying he's a selfish lover who never satisfied her." "It's amusing to people because Kevin has always prided himself on his reputation as a Don Juan," the source continued. "But Christine's totally blowing that image. She's on a mission to make him the laughingstock of Hollywood — and she may be succeeding."

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot in 2004 after Costner's divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva. As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Baumgartner, aged 49, filed for divorce in May, and the former couple managed to settle their dispute before it went to trial, with the court upholding a modest prenuptial agreement. If she decides to contest the prenup, she would be responsible for covering her ex-husband's legal fees and repaying the $1.5 million he had given her following their separation.

The former couple shares three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. The RHOBH fans will have to wait with bated breath to see if Baumgartner indeed becomes the next addition to the glitzy world of Beverly Hills housewives. Until then, the rumor mill continues to churn with intrigue and anticipation.

