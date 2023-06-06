Tina Turner Reveals in Her Memoir How a Stroke Silenced Her Voice: 'She Couldn't Get Any Words Out'

Tina Turner, the legendary singer and performer, has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence. However, in her memoir My Love Story, Tina opened up about a stroke that took away her voice.

In 2013, Tina married music producer Erwin Bach, and after years of overcoming the painful aftermath of her previous abusive marriage to Ike Turner, she found herself facing another life-altering challenge.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

"You know that wonderful expression, 'If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans?'" She mentioned how she woke up on an ordinary October morning in 2013 but felt an intense pain like a lightning bolt striking her head and right leg, reports Koimoi.

"I tried to speak but I couldn't get any words out. I was having a stroke," she added. She went on to say how the stroke had quite an impact on her body as her entire right side went numb. "I'd have to work with a physiotherapist to learn how to walk again, the doctor told me, and using my right hand would be a problem."

But it was the psychological impact that proved to be the most challenging aspect of her recovery, leaving her feeling miserable and devoid of strength. She added, "I was miserable. The battle for recovery left me with no strength or vitality."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Miguel Villagran

Tina revealed that she wasn't just dealing with the aftermath of the stroke as her doctor was also very much concerned about how high blood pressure might be affecting her kidneys. Her kidneys were found to be performing at only 35 percent of their normal function, requiring medical intervention. Tina was given medication that left her feeling less clear-headed and energetic, adding to her struggles.

She mentioned, "Not long after this blow, my health began to fail again. I became so weak that I couldn't leave the house; it took all my strength to stagger between bedroom and bathroom." However, the challenges didn't stop there. Tina's weakened state led to a diagnosis of early-stage intestinal cancer. "This time, I was diagnosed with early-stage intestinal cancer – a carcinoma and several malignant polyps."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

The news was devastating, but she found solace in the unwavering support of her husband, Erwin Bach. She stated, "As I waited for surgery, I cried to Erwin, 'Aren't you sorry you married an old woman?' Fortunately for me, he always radiated confidence, optimism and joie de vivre, and helped me to keep calm."

After undergoing surgery to remove part of her intestine, doctors were optimistic about her chances of recovery. Turner began to feel a glimmer of hope. She then faced yet another life-threatening situation. Her kidneys deteriorated further, reaching a new low of only 20 percent functionality. At this critical point, her husband, Erwin Bach stepped forward and donated one of his kidneys to save her life.