"Melania Hates Donald and Prefers Kamala Harris," Asserts Former Trump Aide

A former Trump adviser named Anthony Scaramucci recently claimed that Melania Trump would prefer that Kamala Harris become president than her husband, Donald Trump. As reported by Radar Online, the ex-employee spilled the tea regarding his former boss while going on a 15-minute tirade on the MediasTouch podcast. According to the former White House communications director, Melania 'hates' her husband and would prefer his defeat.

Scaramucci: Nobody wants her to win more than me. Maybe Melania Trump—she could be the only person I can think of. I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the 'Melania standard.' Like, Ben hates Trump slightly less than Melania. My wife hates Trump as much as Melania. I met one… pic.twitter.com/oC27pjpDsl — Acyn (@Acyn) August 31, 2024

During the podcast, Scaramucci gauged the unpopularity of the previous president based on his assessment of Melania's sentiments for Donald. Aside from the former first lady, Scaramucci claimed that retired General Mark Milley also has no love lost for Donald: "I've met one person that actually hates Trump more than Melania. That's General Milley. He's the only guy I've met so far that actually hates him more than Melania."

She should endorse Kamala… would that be awesome… Can you imagine Trump would go out of his mind. — wouldn’t you like to know (@staycalm25) September 1, 2024

Scaramucci's exaggerated assertions follow Melania's return to public view after a nearly two-month absence. The Trumps made a brief appearance together at the Republican National Convention in July. But Melania has mostly avoided the spotlight and hasn't been seen on her husband's campaigns. Her remark after her husband's assassination attempt in July was the only public statement she had made recently.

Nevertheless, after defecting from the GOP and endorsing President Biden's 2020 campaign, Scaramucci, also known as the "The Mooch," has become more critical of his old employer. These remarks followed an interview Scaramucci gave in which he criticized Donald for his 'contradictory' statements on abortion, asserting that Donald was aware 'he's in trouble.'

As reported by The Hill, in The Situation Room, Scaramucci spoke with Alex Marquardt, "He’s done a very good job of the last nine years of saying two contradictory things at the exact same time and giving enough food for everybody at the table. He’s in trouble. He knows it. And the interesting conversation you guys were having before the break, it’s going to be very hard for women, even conservative women, to give up their reproductive freedoms to [Ohio Sen.] J.D. Vance [R] and Donald Trump. And he knows that. He’s got very good political instincts. So, this is a vexing problem for him right now."

The former president made the comments after his announcement that he would not support a proposed ballot proposal in Florida that would reverse the state's prohibition on abortion and prevent further restrictions on the operation. The measure would also overturn the existing rule in Florida, which prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Donald Trump just said he’s pro-choice. MAGA supporters were all about being anti-abortion and now their leader has switched sides. This must be a really confusing time for them. Time to get on board, everyone. Roevember is coming! pic.twitter.com/l5CMtGMOVl — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) August 29, 2024

Additionally, Scaramucci said that his former employer 'gaslit' individuals due to his inconsistent position on the matter. He stated, "That’s what he’s doing right now. He’s shotgunning out statements and words. The conservatives in this party are calling him up saying ‘You can’t do that. Many of these pro-life conservatives will not come out to vote for you. You have a low ceiling at 47.5 percent. You’ve never been able to punch through that. You need every one of these votes.'"