Vanessa Bryant Responds to Taylor Swift Wearing Necklace with a Tribute to Late Kobe Bryant

Taylor Swift was recently spotted wearing a dainty silver necklace adorned with a quote from the late Kobe Bryant. The necklace, which was part of the Mambacita foundation's 2022 capsule jewelry line, prompted a response from Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant.

Swift was photographed proudly wearing a silver necklace with the engraved words "Bet on yourself," a saying frequently expressed by the Lakers great. The necklace, which is placed on a black background and surrounded by a circle of diamonds, is a touching tribute to the basketball player, per Marca. The necklace is part of Vanessa Bryant's Mambacita x ZC jewelry collection, which she created in collaboration with Zo Chicco Fine Jewelry.

Vanessa shared Swift's photo on Instagram, expressing her gratitude with a simple yet emotional caption: "Love you," surrounded by hearts and "Swifties" stickers. The Mambacita foundation, named after Kobe and Gianna, aims to improve the lives of neglected athletes.

Swift's friendship with Kobe extends beyond this latest gesture. Swift has 16 sold-out gigs at the Lakers arena in Los Angeles during her 1989 Tour in 2015. In a display of support and friendship, Kobe surprised Swift with a championship banner that would fly from the rafters. "Friends hang from time to time but banners hang forever @taylorswift," Kobe said at the time on Instagram.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a car accident in 2020. Swift, like many others, was devastated by the news and expressed her condolences on Instagram, emphasizing how much Kobe meant to her and the rest of the world. "My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can't fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

Swift's recent tribute to Kobe via the Mambacita necklace highlights the everlasting bond between Swift and the Bryant family. Vanessa attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles with her children Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. During the event, Bianka gifted Swift with a hat bearing the number 22. Vanessa captioned the photo of the touching moment, "We love you @taylorswift."

While the necklace is no longer accessible online, Vanessa has stated that the limited capsule collection, released in 2022, was available for only one month and would assist the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation with 100% of the earnings, as reported by People.

In keeping with the Bryants' tradition, the Mambacita foundation's objective is to make a positive difference in the lives of underserved athletes, boys and girls in sports. Vanessa's 2022 social media announcement underlined the value of support, praising her followers for their contributions to the cause.

