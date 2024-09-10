Melania Trump Was 'Not a Party Girl' and Was 'Easy to Work With' in Her Modeling Days: Source

The former First Lady Melania Trump is primarily known for her supportive presence alongside her politician husband, former President Donald Trump. When she’s not with him on stage or behind the scenes, she dedicates quality time to her children and focuses on other endeavors. Lately, she’s been away from the spotlight and isn’t spotted in public as often as she used to. However, before she stepped into the White House, Melania had a successful career in modeling; it was during this phase of her life that she met her husband and fell in love. Furthermore, a source spoke out about Melania's 'sober' approach to her career.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Diane Freed

A thread on Quora prompted a conversation about Melania’s past and her reputation as a model. The question read: “Was Melania Trump a high-end and successful model?” Numerous answers to this question depicted the kind of model critics believed she was. Some boasted of her success and the incredible career she had, followed by the fame and network she was able to amass. Others had opposing thoughts and referred to allegations of her being “difficult to work with” and other such claims. However, one particular response about Melania’s past painted a refreshing picture of her life as a model.

A user named Susan McMurray narrated a story involving her daughter at the same time that Melania was also an active model. McMurray claimed that her daughter was very well invested in the industry for about 25 years and continued elaborating on her experience. Then, she recalled a conversation in which she asked her daughter the same question. As per McMurray's daughter, Melania was actually 'very nice and easy to work with' and was involved in more 'tedious type' work, such as catalogs.

In general, modeling isn’t easy at all and possesses a unique set of challenges considering the ever-changing trends in fashion. McMurray noted: “They [models] get work where they can go and where an agency sends them.” Circling back to Melania, she pointed out: “Melania had a reputation for NOT being a party girl; she wasn’t a “rager” and was not a drug user.”

McMurray also alleged that the former First Lady was strict on punctuality and maintained a professional demeanor while on set for a shoot; she would consistently maintain ideal behavior to get cast by bookers for a shoot. However, no comment has been issued by Melania or her representatives, especially about her alleged vices. Still, it doesn’t change the fact that she’s still got an impressive portfolio as a model.

Not always, this is Melania Trump at 16, I’d say she looks MUCH better today. pic.twitter.com/L5lH2LvqSS — Johnny (@JOHNIE11402) April 2, 2023

Melania’s journey as a model began at the ripe age of 16 and worked her way through time. As per The U.S. Sun, she’s appeared on the covers of many emanated magazines, such as Harper’s Bazar Bulgaria, InStyle Weddings, New York Magazine, Allure, and Vanity Fair, to name a few. But she truly rose to fame after entering a contest for Jana Magazine’s “Look of the Year." She might not have won, but she was a runner-up, and that is how she slowly began to make her way in the world.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on Dec. 2, 2023. It has since been updated.