A Chilling 2026 Shaman Prophecy Has Already Come True — Now a Prediction About Trump’s Health Raises Concerns

Just as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was arrested, those interested in prophecies have turned to a group of Peruvian shamans who had predicted this in December 2025.

Every year, in late December, Peruvian shamans gather on the shore of Lima’s La Herradura beach for their annual gathering and ritual of forecasting major world events. For 2024, the group had predicted the demise of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori. This came true when Fujimori passed away in September 2024. The former president, who was 86 years old, had been sentenced to prison for human rights abuses.

For 2025, the shamans predicted a nuclear war between Israel and Gaza, which thankfully did not come true, and the conflict ended in a ceasefire.

However, for 2026, the shamans had made a few predictions, amongst which was regarding the fall of Maduro, five days prior to his arrest by the United States. However, this prediction came true only in parts since shamans expected Maduro to flee and vanish, which did not happen. Instead, the Venezuelan president was arrested by U.S. forces and is expected to be presented in court soon.

Opinion | Trump’s arrest of Maduro is a victory over corruption, communism and isolationism @WashTimesOpEdhttps://t.co/D67AvIJgAB pic.twitter.com/xDJdN8DNe9 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) January 4, 2026

These rituals and ceremonies are part of a culture in which these shamans are clad in their traditional Andean attire. They perform their age-old practices involving flowers, swords, incense, and hallucinogenic plant brews.

During this ceremony, shamans issue predictions. These predictions are made every year; however, it is only now that everyone is paying attention to them after Maduro’s arrest.

Aside from predictions about Maduro, shamans also have some very important and difficult news for the United States government. They have also predicted that President Trump will fall “very sick” this year, and that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will also end.

Due to an early hit in their series of predictions, these shamans have captured the world’s attention and have made headlines. However, they have been making annual global predictions for years with a mixed track record.

In response to their prediction regarding President Donald Trump, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said, “President Trump remains in excellent overall health.” She also added that President Trump’s “relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast to that of former President Joe Biden.”

These rituals are public. The shamans use sacred plants like ayahuasca and San Pedro cactus, which are rooted in indigenous Andean spiritual traditions.

A group of Peruvian shamans gathered on a beach in southern Lima to perform their annual New Year ritual, delivering predictions for 2026 that included the fall of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and a serious illness for US President Donald Trump https://t.co/3k94IDkmgj pic.twitter.com/oVioJ3KWkn — Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2025

According to the shamans, these ceremonies are a way to access vision and guidance from ancestral spirits. Understandably, many people remain skeptical of these ceremonies and their predictions. Many believe the predictions are broad enough to be reinterpreted to fit unfolding events.

These prophecies and predictions reflect the current era and their impact on traditional and spiritual ceremonies. Where once these predictions would have remained limited to crop harvest and seasons, they now include geopolitics.

It would be interesting to see how many of these predictions unfold and how many eventually come true.