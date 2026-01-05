Donald Trump Gets Embarrassing New Nickname After Appearing to Doze Off at Venezuela Strike Briefing

Fox viewers noticed Donald Trump dozing off while on a live broadcast about the U.S. strikes on Venezuela. He appeared to be “resting his eyes” while he was standing behind Gen. Dan Caine.

Trump looked tired after a long night of staying up, and he was seen closing his eyes fully and not blinking at all. Meanwhile, Caine was giving details of the strike and how Nicolás Maduro and his spouse were detained.

So far, there has been a mixed response to the U.S. strike. Venezuelans took to the streets to celebrate; however, Russia has condemned the attack and has asked for Maduro’s freedom.

Viewers began mocking Trump for taking a nap at a live conference. Netizens posted their comments on social media. One user wrote, “A president dozing through the briefing on a daring raid perfectly encapsulates this administration’s circus-like incompetence.”

Serious looks like Trump is asleep on his feet in this news conference! pic.twitter.com/uiJdGOOxNr — Louise Schiavone (@LouiseSchiavone) January 3, 2026

Another one added, “Sleepy Joe to dozing do.” The third one chimed in, referring to his allegedly aggressive medical regimen, “Just need a few aspirin?” referring to his bruised hands. One user joked and gave Trump the title of “the nodfather.”

Trump got another nickname from a different account: “This is the Sleeper in Chief.” The second one took a serious jab, “If the person giving orders can’t stay alert, who is actually in charge? Is this governance or just a live-action disaster for everyone watching?”

🚨BREAKING: This is unbelievable. Donald Trump is literally falling asleep while General Dan Caine explains the operation. This government is a clown show. pic.twitter.com/o54lU3iNSG — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 3, 2026

Some users characterized the arrest of Maduro as a ‘kidnapping.’ On similar lines, a person pointed out, “Dude threw a tyrant while you were sleeping. He has to sleep sometime.” Another one added, “It’s exhausting to commit war crimes.”

Others defended Trump, saying, “He’s only been up all night, and he’s 79. Give it a rest, Dude.” The second one defended, “In all fairness, he is almost 80, and that is just a cold, hard fact. An all-nighter at 79? Heck, I’m 55 and would be falling asleep. That press conference was too long. He did his job. Let the man go rest!”

According to Michael Wolff, Trump’s aides are hesitant to wake him up from his slumber. He explained earlier, “You can’t wake him up because the cameras are rolling. Everyone is in a low-level panic all the time about Trump falling asleep.” According to him, Trump will get angry and blame everyone.