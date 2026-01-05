“That’s Pretty Pathetic!” – Barron Trump Speculated to Have ‘No Real Friends’ as Awkward Mar-a-Lago Moments Go Public

Rumor has it that Barron Trump is a loner like his father, Donald Trump. You might ask how the youngest son of the U.S. president can be lonely! Well, he might be surrounded by many people most of the time, but spectators think he has no “real friends.” Barron was pushed into the spotlight at the beginning of 2025, during his father’s inauguration. Then, for the rest of the year, we barely saw him in public.

According to reports, Barron Trump is also rarely seen inside the campus of NYU, where he is pursuing a degree in business. From what his classmates say, Trump’s youngest son may be a loner at college by choice. That belief was further solidified after he made a sudden return to the public eye, just as the world prepared to welcome 2026.

I don’t know… I love the Trump family, but Barron needs some friends. He’s all around these older people and it’s clear he just needs someone he can sit in the corner and talk video games with lol — LeoGoneSavage (@LeoGoneSavage) January 1, 2026

Barron stopped by his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate to spend the holidays with his family, away from NYU. On December 31, Donald and Melania Trump hosted a New Year’s Eve party at the Florida estate. The evening was attended by prominent political figures, business tycoons, and other celebrities. However, videos from inside Mar-a-Lago suggested that Barron appeared uninterested in hanging out with his father’s friends.

One particular clip garnered significant attention as it showed the teenager standing almost motionless beside his parents, as other people continued greeting each other around him. His stance made him look socially awkward, with social media users even comparing him to Donald Trump.

Another clip showed him appearing to be lost in his thoughts, while others celebrated. “Yep! He’s standing around awkwardly with no real friend, just like his dad,” commented one Threads user.

President Trump, Barron Trump, First Lady Melania, and Melania’s father, Viktor Knvas last night pic.twitter.com/6CouxEhsdi — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 1, 2026

“Yes, Lonely, scowling, judgmental. Exactly like his dad!” another wrote. A third added, “Poor kid.” One user wrote, “I’d feel bad for him, but he is his father’s son,” while another added, “He’s got that hunched shoulders blank stare off into space look going on just like daddy Don.”

One user gave a different opinion, writing, “He’s got that blank look on his face like both his parents. He looks a little like Trump, but he’s got that pointy beak like Melania.” One commentator was surprised to see him joining his parents’ New Year’s Eve party. “I had to laugh. He’s hanging out with his parents. He’s 19 years old on New Year’s Eve. That’s pretty pathetic. Doesn’t he have any friends?” they asked.

However, looks like even if Barron has “real friends,” he decided to ditch them for a holiday week with Donald and Melania Trump. Days earlier, he was spotted having a family dinner, which was also attended by his longtime friend, Bo Loudon, a conservative influencer.