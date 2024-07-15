Social Media Says Barron Almost Became Batman After Trump Shooting: 'On Another Timeline...'

The frightening gunfire at Donald Trump on Saturday sent shockwaves across the nation. His loved ones took to social media to express their shock and fury at the revelation, which is understandable given the depth of their shock and grief. Nonetheless, some X users brought up Barron Trump and said this alleged assassination attempt almost brought on his 'villain' arc and compared him to famous characters like Batman.

An anonymous user captioned a photo of Barron from his recent surprising appearance at his father's rally in Florida. "BARRON WAS THERE AND SAW EVERYTHING. BARRON WILL NOT BE FORGIVING." People on social media said Barron could have had a tragic fate, similar to many heroes in pop culture, and even suggested a film based on his fantasies of vengeance, adding notes like, "I was there when they tried to murder my father." Another critic stated, "Imagine having a front row seat to your dad getting shot in the head. Barron will never forget what they did to his father!"

Someone else said, "Barron Trump really almost just became Batman simulation is on full fucking tilt rn." In response to this particular tweet, an X user responded, "This perspective is crazy," along with a pink Batman and the comic book hero's car. Moving on, someone else tweeted, "We almost had god damn Batman on our hands people. Tell me Barron Trump does not have the perfect backstory to be Batman I bet u he already has an Alfred."

Tragically, a shooter seemingly tried to kill Donald in Pennsylvania not long after Barron made an unannounced appearance at his father's campaign event in Miami, Florida, on July 9. The 18-year-old boy, who is the youngest of the former president's children and the only kid Donald has with Melania Trump, had his time in the limelight when his dad presented him at a campaign rally close to Miami. As the Republican started to introduce his youngest kid, he seemed taken aback by the enthusiastic applause from the audience, exclaiming, "Oh, look at this!"

As reported by The New York Post, Trump continued, "This is a young man. He just turned 18 — oh, look at this. A very young man who is now going to college — got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. He’s a very good guy. This is the first time he’s ever done this, Barron … stand up. That’s the first time, right? You’re pretty popular. He might be more popular than Don and Eric, we got to talk about that."

There is no information on Barron's whereabouts when his father was injured. However, Melania shared on X, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of a devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

Melania also shared her condolences with fellow Americans and offered her support to the victims' families in her moving remarks. She made an unusually moving speech about her husband, the former president of the United States, stating: "The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times."