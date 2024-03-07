'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Was Worried About Concerning Texts One Day Before Garrison's Death

Janelle Brown asked one of her sons to check on Garrison Brown before he tragically took his own life earlier this week. The reason for her concern was related to his final texts, as reported by The US Sun. Garrison, known from Sister Wives, was found dead in his home on Tuesday in what is suspected to be a suicide, at the age of 25. According to the police report, officers spoke with Janelle on Tuesday after receiving information that Garrison had shot himself. Janelle then mentioned troubling messages that Garrison had sent to some individuals the day before his death.

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

According to the police, Janelle informed them that Garrison had sent ominous texts to a group of people associated with the Brown family's work, likely related to their show. The message reportedly read, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days." Upon discovering Garrison's concerning text, Janelle contacted her son, who briefly engaged with her before he stopped the communication. Soon, Janelle reached out to Gabriel, asking him to check on Garrison. However, by the time Gabriel arrived in Flagstaff, it was too late, as Garrison had already passed away.

In a bizarre turn of events, police interviewed three of Garrison's roommates, who shared that they had heard a sound likened to a pop on Monday night. Despite this noise, they dismissed it as a gunshot and did not investigate further. Surprisingly, none of them went to check on Garrison, even after hearing the sound. The roommates remained unaware of Garrison's demise until Gabriel arrived at the residence, as reported by TMZ. It was Gabriel who first found that his brother had passed away and was found holding a handgun. Realizing the severity of the situation, Gabriel quickly contacted 911.

Garrison's roommates informed the authorities that he had a known struggle with alcohol, a detail that seemed to be familiar within their living environment. Surprisingly, Gabriel, Garrison's brother, expressed ignorance regarding any ongoing issues his sibling may have been facing. According to Gabriel, Garrison had recently secured a new job at a medical facility and appeared to be managing well on his own. Additionally, Janelle disclosed to the police that Garrison was estranged from his father, Kody Brown. Despite this, Janelle and Kody came together to release a joint statement via Instagram on Tuesday addressing Garrison's tragic passing.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” they wrote, as reported by the New York Post. Born on April 10, 1998, Garrison was a familiar face on his family's reality show, which documented his parents' polygamist lifestyle. Additionally, he joined the Nevada National Guard in 2015 and completed basic training in 2016.