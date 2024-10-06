Sean 'Diddy' Combs Once Apologized to Jennifer Lopez's Then-Fiance Alex Rodriguez, Here's Why

Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' relationship was over several years back, but still, the music mogul was thirsting for his ex-girlfriend. Back when JLo was engaged to her then-fiance Alex Rodriguez, the disgraced rapper left a lustful comment to Lopez's post. However, Diddy soon realized he overstepped the mark and subsequently apologized to Rodriguez.

The comment in question has now been hidden from the audience but the Selena star explained the situation in an interview for Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club in 2019. She said that Diddy reached out to Rodriguez with a personal apology, "He wrote Alex after [commenting]. He was like, 'I didn't mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I'm so happy for you guys.' We were together so many years ago. It's just like … we were kids, you know?" per PEOPLE.

The post that Diddy commented on had JLo showing her suave figure which she posted in January 2019 on day nine of her #10DayChallenge of skipping carbs and sugar. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur complimented her by writing, "OMG!," showing his admiration for Lopez's jaw-dropping body but later felt guilty about sharing his thoughts online.

Diddy and Lopez's relationship dates back to 1999 when the now-54-year-old was an established star while JLo was still an amateur. At the time, she was working on her first music album On the 6 for which she took some guidance from Diddy. For a few years, the ex-flames had an on-again-off-again relationship before finally calling it quits in 2001 for good.

However, back when they dated, they were a significant part of the 2000s pop culture era. Together, Diddy and JLo graced red carpets, she attended one of his (in)famous white parties, and much more. While the couple experienced extreme highs and lows during their relationship, the Marry Me actress confirmed to Vibe Magazine in May 2003, that although she "never caught him" cheating, she "knew" he was being dishonest as "he'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night."

Although it has been decades since their relationship ended, amid the recent row of Diddy's arrest, JLo's name has emerged among those who were once associated with the rapper's alleged "Freak-off" parties. The Bad Boy for Life singer is currently facing charges like sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracies, and forcing his victims to sleep with male prostitutes.

JLo is among the list of A-list celebrities who had close ties with Diddy and potentially attended his controversial soirees, involving drugs and immoral acts. However, officials have not yet found any direct connection, the lawsuit has a microscope on her and other industry giants like Usher, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and even the Kardashian sisters who have attended either one or all of his parties.