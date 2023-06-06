Kim Kardashian's Alleged 'Casual Flirting' with Usher Enrages His Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Reports are swirling that Kim Kardashian has found herself entangled in a controversy after allegedly flirting with R&B sensation Usher, much to the dismay of his on-again off-again girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

According to sources, Kardashian and Usher met at the iconic Met Gala. It was during this star-studded event that the Skims founder was reportedly "flirting all night" with the Grammy-winning artist. Witnesses claim that Kardashian's flirtatious behavior was on full display, without any apparent attempts to conceal her intentions even when photographers were present, as per The News.

However, defending Kardashian, a source told Radar Online that her flirting was "totally harmless and that one conversation's getting blown out of proportion." Recently, Kardashian made an appearance at two of Usher's shows during his Las Vegas residency. Due to cold weather, Kardashian was unable to celebrate her birthday in Sin City back in October, which coincided with one of Usher's performances.

Usher's girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, is not taking these rumors lightly. "You can't blame Jenn for being suspicious. No woman wants to feel she's competing with Kim Kardashian." Insiders close to Usher vehemently deny any romantic involvement, with the singer assuring his girlfriend that there is nothing to worry about. They say, "Usher swears there's nothing between him and Kim."

In October 2021, Usher and Jenn celebrated the arrival of their second child, a son named Sire Castrello. Usher took to social media to share the joyous news, introducing the newest addition to the Raymond family. He wrote, "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond. I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42 pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar… A.K.A Ra Ra." This follows the couple's first child, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, who was born in September 2020. Usher is also a father to two older sons from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.

Oddly, Kardashian finds herself embroiled in yet another dating rumor, marking the second instance in the past month. Back in May, rumors circulated about her being "friendly" with none other than Tom Brady. The speculation gained momentum, prompting Brady's representative to intervene and address the matter. The spokesperson clarified that Kardashian had simply reached out to seek advice regarding property matters on Baker's Bay, where Brady himself holds land ownership, as per Cinema Blend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Goicoechea (@boogsneffect)

As per the publication, Kardashian has not been romantically involved with anyone since her relationship with Pete Davidson. However, there are indications that this might change in the near future. Trusted sources in Kardashian's inner circle suggest that she is open to exploring new romantic opportunities and is ready to venture back into the dating scene.