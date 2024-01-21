Here's How Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce Is Different From Her Past Love Affairs

Here's Why Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce Is Different From Her Past Romances

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Taylor Swift Remains Strong Despite Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce No Longer 'Showering Her With Love’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance has been making headlines since September 2023. The couple have been spotted sweetly supporting each other publically and going out on romantic dates. As per The Things, reports fans feel Kelce could be 'the end game' for the Love Story hitmaker. Even the couple's friends and family think that this is going to be both Swift and Kelce's "happily ever after." Let's take a look at what makes their relationship so special and unique.

1. Kelce Is Swift's First Serious 'Sports Star' Boyfriend

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Steve Granitz (R) Getty Images| Photo by Maddie Meyer

The National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs have tight end Kelce on their roster. In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected him in the third round. He went on to play for the team and win Super Bowls LIV and LVII, scoring a touchdown in each game. As per Mirror reports, Swift has showcased a fondness for dating ostentatious and scandalous British men who work in the entertainment business. Her recent breakup with English actor Joe Alwyn and her love interest in One Direction alum Harry Styles are two examples. Kelce is the first athlete the Lavender Haze hitmaker has been linked with. As per Fox 59.com sources, the couple has become the 'lucky mascot' for the NFL with their dating scene heating up, Swift has previously declared that, although she has grown up in Pennsylvania, she is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and that she has grown to love football as a result of attending Kelce's games. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift gushed. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.” "Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis," a close source told The Messenger. "She and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there." "He jokes she is his good luck charm," the source said referring to Kelce.

Also Read: Insider Claims Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Share a 'Genuine Friendship': "They're Always Laughing"

2. They Openly Talk About Their Relationship

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gotham

Also Read: All the Times When Taylor Swift Voiced Her Disapproval of Donald Trump and His Political Stances

Although the Blank Space songstress has carefully guarded her former relationships, she has publicly declared her affection for the NFL star player. Swift discussed her courtship with Kelce and addressed the rumor that they went on their first date to one of his football games in an interview with TIME magazine at the end of 2023. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she revealed. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other." The Lover songstress continued, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." Meanwhile, Kelce too has opened up about his equation with Swift on his New Heights podcast. "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

3. Swift And Kelce Go The Extra Mile To See Each Other

Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Jamie Squire (R) Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

The passionate couple manages to make time for one another despite their busy work schedules. The Wildest Dreams songstress surprised fans with her first appearance at the Arrowhead stadium to support Kelce during the beginning of their relationship. After that, she began cheering at Kansas City Chiefs games regularly. Speaking about the exposure, Swift said, "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads." After her performance in Argentina, the Cruel Summer songstress hurried to see her NFL beau, which was a cute sight. In November of last year, Kelce took a plane to Buenos Aires, Argentina's River Plate Stadium to back Siwft's Eras Tour performance. As per Teen Vogue reports, Swift showered love over Kelce during her performance of Karma, by changing the lyrics to: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

4. Their Families Are Involved

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by David Eulitt (R) Getty Images| Photo by Maddie Meyer

"I can tell you this,” Donna Kelce told WSJ magazine. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time.... God bless him, he shot for the stars!" Swift has been regularly seen enjoying NFL games with her boyfriend's mother. As per People sources, the duo was seen happily chatting at Arrowhead Stadium last week as the Kansas City Chiefs took over the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Kelce had previously joked about winning over Swift's father, during one of the episodes of the New Heights podcast, the NFL star revealed that Scott was sporting a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard while he watched his daughter perform in Argentina with Travis. As per People reports, the tight end cheekily remarked about having "got 'em all over here to the good side, baby," alluding to the Swift family's previous support of Jason's team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Swift And Kelce Are Proud About Each Other And Stay Out Of Controversies

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez (R) Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care." "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone," the Bad Blood songstress gushed about her romance during an interview with TIME magazine."We’re just proud of each other.” Conversely, there have been a few of Swift's previous relationships that have generated some controversy, such as her purported spring and summer 2023 relationship with Matty Healy, which was called a publicity ploy. Accordingly, her relationship with Calvin Harris did not end well in 2016, as per EOnline reports, "Calvin was very suspicious that Taylor was cheating during their relationship. He just didn't know with whom," the source tells us. "He feels like these pictures confirm his suspicions, and it changes everything. He is so angry and feels betrayed. He is convinced that Taylor was cheating with Tom while they were still together."

More from Inquisitr

Fans Concerned for Taylor Swift After Travis Kelce’s Mom Reveals Travis Used to 'Yell' at Her on Christmas

A Look at Taylor Swift and Her Celebrity Best Friends Over the Years