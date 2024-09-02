Why Paris Hilton is Being Mom-Shamed on Social Media Platforms: "No Value of the Child"

A celebrity status won't guarantee mom police would spare you. Recently, the TV and media personality, Paris Hilton became fodder for the trolls who mom-shamed her on almost all social media platforms for neglecting a crucial water safety rule for her son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, while she was vacationing in France with her family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The 43-year-old posted a video on TikTok of the boat excursion with her over 1-year-old son and husband Carter Reum exploring a luxury reef. Alongside, she wrote a caption, "Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom." The clip was to Ed Sheeran's 2014 hit song Photograph, per The Things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

She also shared the memories on her Instagram account of when Phoenix gleefully wandered through the catamaran as the boat braved the high waves. The toddler ran around the deck, calling out his "Mama," and going up and down the steps. But fans weren't impressed by Hilton's ignorance of her son's safety amid the high tides in the sea.

Child endangerment — Pinky (@Frog521987) August 30, 2024

An Instagram user, @bullock503, called her out, "Shouldn't the kids have life jackets on when they are on the boat deck or do they know how to swim? Makes me so worried for them!" @aliciaemartinez sounded concerned, "Baby boy on the edge makes me so nervous." @do_better_today_bitch agreed, "Letting a child with (likely) autism, or any child, THAT close to the ocean with no life jacket is insanity. This is terrifying to watch."

bad mom — Dorg Morry (@dorgmorry) August 30, 2024

@browneyedgirl163 claimed to be a boat expert and firmly advised Hilton to be cautious, "Sorry the baby should have a life jacket on sitting there it takes 1 second for him or her to fall in. Trust me I am an Advent Boater been boating my entire life. Keep your babies safe please Paris." @lisanngeekgeek saw eye-to-eye, "All I could think of when watching this is the NO LIFE JACKET. Insanity. No value on their children. Self-absorption."

Some folks just can’t enjoy the breeze without a storm! — StarStruck Gifts (@StarstruckGifts) August 30, 2024

Meanwhile, some voices defended Hilton. @molly_murphy reasoned with the critics, "His Dad is literally right there… he's not going anywhere. So much negative crap…" @schilliebillie opined, "To the mom police: I've seen equally as worse accidents happen with lifejackets than without sadly. Maybe try not always give the unasked-for advice, even when it's meant with good intentions.."

Following the backlash, Hilton responded to people showing concern and said, "Hey Mamma's, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew. It's a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are world," as per TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Hilton welcomed her baby boy Phoenix at the start of the new year, on January 16, 2023, via a surrogate. Upon becoming a mother, she excitedly shared the news and told PEOPLE, "It's always been my dream to be a mother. I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other." The couple first kept the news to themselves until Hilton announced it on Instagram 8 days after his birth.