Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Taylor Swift’s Rumored Re-Recording of ‘Reputation'

Swifties, cross your fingers! Taylor Swift's album Reputation may be the next to be re-recorded, Ed Sheeran revealed in a recent interview with Andy Cohen for his Deep & Shallow Podcast on SiriusXM. When asked about Swift's 'Eras Tour' and the imminent re-release of 1989, Sheeran said that the pair had yet to record their Reputation collaboration, End Game.

"No, I haven't. No," Sheeran said about re-recording the song, per Entertainment Tonight. "But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

Also Read: Jimmy Fallon Couldn’t Hold Back Tears After Taylor Swift’s Heartfelt Performance At His Show

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Sheeran said that he really wants to see Swift perform. The Shape of You singer said he's looking forward to their schedules colliding when the 'Eras Tour' stops in the United Kingdom, even though he's presently on the road with his 'The Mathematics Tour'. He said, "I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance, next year when she's in the UK, then I'll be free."

The friendship between Sheeran and Swift, which began more than ten years ago, is still going strong. Sheeran, who spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in May 2023, said that he frequently confides in his old pal about everything happening in his business — and his life, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understand where I’m at,” he explained, “because she’s solo artist, she’s stadiums.”

Also Read: How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Redefined Pop Culture and Revived Economies

Prior to the interview, the Anti-Hero musician and the singer of Shape of You reportedly chatted for an hour and 20 minutes. “We were just — everything that was on our minds we talked about,” he said. “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it, that has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treats you, how your friends treat you, she’s just basically in the same sphere.”

Swift and Sheeran have collaborated on several occasions over the years, and on the song Everything Has Changed from her classic album Red (Taylor's Version), he even made a return appearance.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Donated Money To Local Food Banks, They Thought They Were ‘Getting Punked’

Ed Sheeran reveals he has not re-recorded ‘End Game’ with Taylor Swift yet. pic.twitter.com/JnhXE6lap8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2023

Swift has also discussed the significance of her connection with Sheeran throughout the years. Even when she received her first Brit Award for best international female artist in 2015, she gave him a shout-out, per Elle. “Honestly, I know I wouldn't be up here if it wasn't for one of my best friends, who took me to pubs and taught me how to make a good cup of tea and taught me everything I know about the UK,” she declared in her acceptance speech. “I just want to say I love you, Ed Sheeran.”

“Everything Has Changed” by Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran has reached 400 MILLION views on YouTube.



It’s Swift’s 15th & Sheeran’s 14th video to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/Qm72SLuHYw — Place Of Pop (@PlaceOfPop) August 15, 2023

References:

https://www.etonline.com/ed-sheeran-addresses-taylor-swifts-reputation-re-record-amid-rumors-its-coming-soon-209814

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/ed-sheeran-taylor-swift-friendship-copyright-infringement-case-1235480378/

https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a43818269/ed-sheeran-taylor-swift-friendship/

More from Inquisitr

When Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Set the Record in 2014 Selling 1.287 Million Copies in Its First Week

Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Joke About 'Post Taylor Swift Show Depression' Following Eras Tour