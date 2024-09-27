When Mariah Carey Said She'd Rather Be On Stage with a Pig Than Jennifer Lopez

Ouch! R&B singer Mariah Carey once told the Inside Hollywood website that a collaboration with Jennifer Lopez would "never happen," as per SINGERSROOM. When further pressed about a duet with the Rebound singer, the now-55-year-old singer preferred to share the stage space with a pig instead of the songstress.

"I'd rather be on stage with a pig! A duet with Jennifer Lopez and me just ain't going to happen," Carey said. Apparently, the Obsessed singer first became angry at Lopez when the latter sampled two songs from Carey's movie Glitter in two versions of her own hit track I'm Real for her album J.Lo.

A source from the film Glitter revealed, "Mariah was so paranoid about the music getting out that we had another singer sing the temporary versions before the film was released. When Jennifer Lopez's album J.Lo came out and had the exact same song on it, we knew she had a right to be paranoid. We couldn't believe her audacity."

Shortly after, Carey was interviewed for German television where she was asked about the Selena actor, Carey dismissed, "I don't know her." Her comment quickly gained traction from back in the early 2000s and when years later, she was confronted with her "dig" at Lopez, she claimed that the remark didn't signal any ill-will for her and all she stated was just a "fact."

"Well, there was a very interesting shirt that a fan made with a quote that I said years ago that, when I said it, I really wasn't trying to be funny," Carey told The Cut when asked about crazy fan gifts. "I was just being honest and everybody's kind of blowing it out of proportion but this guy had a shirt on and it was a picture of me that he made and the quote was underneath it -- and I'm going to leave you hanging as to what it was."

Whether their feud is a fact or fan-made, according to Lopez, it's impossible to have a beef with someone whom you hardly know. The Mother actress told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen in 2014, "I don't have a feud against her at all. I know from back in the day, I've read things that she's said about me that were not the greatest, but we have never met."

She added, "Like, we don't know each other. I think it's kind of from word of mouth of things that have happened in the past that I'm not really aware of. But I don't know." JLo further went on to say that she'd "love to meet [Carey] and would love to be friends with her."

The seemingly "fictional" feud which dates as far back as the early 2000s had both parties (Mariah and Jennifer) denying any ill-will against each other. But fans were convinced that there was some bad blood between them because of Carey's frequent jibes at JLo and her vocals.

