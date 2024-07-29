Playboy Model Claimed Alex Rodriguez Cheated on Jennifer Lopez Before Proposing, Asked for Threesome

Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez on March 9, 2019, with a 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring worth $3.5 million. The couple's excitement was, however, short-lived because Rodriguez was soon accused of cheating. Zoe Gregory, a British playboy model, claimed that the former baseball player sent her pictures of his manhood and inundated her with lewd texts.

According to The UK Sun, the model stated that just a few weeks before Rodriguez proposed to JLo, he pestered her for a threesome. “JLo is amazing and she doesn’t deserve this. While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for s*x videos, demanding we hook up, and asking me to make arrangements with other girls. If he is doing this right up until the point he is proposing to her, it is just not fair,” Gregory said. As reported by the Daily Mail, Gregory claimed he allegedly wrote in one WhatsApp message: "Are you still thinking of your three names of fun girls for us?" In another, he asked if her friend was down to hook up. "She hot? Fun? How many times have you been with her?" The model, disgusted, ranted, "He was being like a dirty dog. He seemed like a needy, horny bloke."

Meanwhile, shortly after the proposal went viral, Rodriguez was also alleged to have had an extramarital affair with Jose Canseco's (a fellow former Yankees player) ex-wife. Jose claimed Rodriguez had an affair with Jessica Canseco, who filed for divorce in 1999. "Watching World of Dance...watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez...little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife, Jessica. Poor girl, she has no idea who he really is," the famed player wrote on X.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Jose went on to reveal how he caught his ex-wife allegedly cheating on him. "[I was] there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone," he said while referring to Rodriguez. "Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s**t. Stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez," he added, before challenging him to a 'boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want.' However, Jessica refuted the allegations. She stressed, "Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer."

Lopez and Rodriguez eventually called it quits in March 2021. "This has been a long time coming," a source told People at the time. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut-and-dry breakup. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all," the insider explained.