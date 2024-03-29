Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber Talk about "Getting Girls" in a Controversial Resurfaced Clip

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' controversy deepened amid the sex-trafficking allegations as a new resurfaced video clip showed him alongside teen sensation Justin Bieber.

In the past few days, law enforcement raided the American rapper's two properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the probe.

In the video from 2009, Bieber hung out with the rapper for 48 hours where they discussed many things including "girls." It begins with the musicians walking together toward a car as the Last Night singer is heard saying, "As soon as you turn 16, I am going to let you rock this every time you come in LA," exposing his own Lamborghini, per PEOPLE.

"It's going to be yours," he promises the teenage Bieber along with the mansion that the rapper points out. "And then when you get 18, you get the house, you get the mansion." Ahead in the video, Combs says, "You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs? Right now [Justin is] having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy," adding, "They're having the times of their lives."

The sex-trafficking suspect refused to disclose where they were and what they were up to but says in the video, "It’s definitely a 15-year-old's dream. I have been given custody of him. You know, he's signed to Usher, and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I did Usher's first album."

He continues, "For the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we're gonna go full. Buck full crazy," and asks Bieber what he'd like to do next with the time they are left with. "Let's just go get some girls," the Yummy singer says, and the record executive hugs him and adds, "Man after my heart. That's what I'm talking about."

The Department of Homeland Security raided his two homes and although they denied disclosing more information, they said the "law enforcement actions [were] part of an ongoing investigation," per BBC. The posh area is home to many other celebrities and the rapper's LA address is part of his Bad Boy Films production company.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old's lawyers have denied the sex-trafficking allegations and stated the accusations against him were "meritless," describing the raids as a "gross overuse of military-level force." He's been charged with multiple lawsuits related to sexual assault and sex trafficking over the last several months.

Usher, who was under Comb's guardianship for a year at the age of 13, revealed in a 2016 interview on The Howard Stern Show that he "got a chance to see some things," referring to a pretty wild life and "curious things taking place" at Combs mansion.

"I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it," the 45-year-old admitted. "I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild." The OMG singer recalled the experience as "pretty crazy" and if he had a chance to send his kids to "Puffy" Camp, which the rapper firmly denied, "Hell, No."

However, Comb's attorney, Aaron Dyer, condemned, "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," concluding, "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."