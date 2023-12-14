Reality television personality Mama June Shannon is stepping up to take custody of her first grandchild, 11-year-old Kaitlyn, in the aftermath of her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's recent passing. The family is grappling with the loss of Shannon's eldest daughter, who succumbed to stage IV adrenal carcinoma after a courageous 10-month battle. Cardwell, aged 29, left behind two daughters, Kaitlyn and 8-year-old Kylee.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gets Some Good News About ‘Eras Tour’ Movie After Kansas City Chiefs Lose Game

In the wake of this tragedy, it was reported by Radar Online that Mama June plans to become Kaitlyn's legal guardian, ensuring stability and familial support during this challenging time. The family had pre-arranged plans for Kylee to reside with her biological father, Michael Cardwell, following Anna's cancer diagnosis in January, and the family seems to have adhered to the predetermined plan set by the parents. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn, who shares a close bond with her grandmother, Mama June, is set to stay with her for the foreseeable future. TMZ reported that the two girls, Kaitlyn and Kylee, will continue to see each other, maintaining their connection.

Mama June announced the tragic news of Cardwell's passing on social media, praising her daughter for putting up 'one hell of a fight for 10 months.' The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, who is also a mother to Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of her eldest daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alana thompson 🫶🏽 (@honeybooboo)

Also Read: Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Teams up With Khloe Kardashian For Her Clothing Line

Cardwell's battle with cancer was marked by resilience, as she started chemotherapy in February and openly shared her journey, including the challenges of hair loss. Despite the terminal diagnosis, Mama June emphasized Cardwell's strength, noting that she continued to handle daily tasks, such as driving herself and taking her kids to and from places.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Cardwell (@annamarie35)

Also Read: Kanye West's Latest Album Makes Unauthorized Use of Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit 'Everybody'

In March, Cardwell secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, with the cameras rolling for the reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot. Toney, despite not being the biological father, has a close bond with Cardwell's daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, and is expected to remain a significant presence in their lives. The duo started dating back in 2017 and moved in together in 2020. After she was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, they tied the knot, and Anna even said about her beau, "He deals with a lot of my stuff, he helps me because I've got really bad anxiety and a little bit of depression here and there but, you know, I've had it worse... Our relationship has been good, and the family really loves him," reported The US Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Cardwell (@annamarie35)

As the family copes with the loss, Mama June is mourning and ensuring her grandchildren's well-being by caring for her 11-year-old granddaughter, Kaitlyn, highlighting the importance of family bonds during difficult times. Anna's legacy lives on through the love and support that surrounds her children as they navigate this challenging chapter with the guidance of Mama June and the continued involvement of individuals like Toney.

More from Inquisitr

Gisele Bündchen Evades Discussing Ex Tom Brady’s Reconciliation With Irina Shayk, Here's Why

TJ Holmes Divulges “Gross” Personal Information About Relationship With Amy Robach: "It’s So Weird”