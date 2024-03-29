In a Now Deleted Clip, Kanye West Revealed How P Diddy Allegedly Avoided Going to Prison

Details of Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged problematic behavior are gradually coming to light. Meanwhile, Kanye West attempted to disclose a deal Diddy made to be out of prison in an interview that was later deleted. However, some recently recovered footage showed West making some accusations about Diddy. This development coincides with reports from Mirror that law enforcement raided two of Diddy's residences earlier this week, allegedly linked to a sex trafficking inquiry. Diddy's attorney has, however, criticized these actions, denouncing them as a witch hunt.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Shareif Ziyadat

Discovered from a past Drink Champs interview and now circulating online, a clip purportedly features West discussing a pact made by a few celebrities to avoid going to prison. In the clip, West accuses Diddy, referred to as Puff Daddy, of being a 'fed' who struck deals with law enforcement. These deals allegedly spared Diddy jail time in exchange for him blackmailing those in his circle, as per Marca. West was seen screaming in the clip by saying, "The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f***g fed!" West further said, "That's why you've gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card."

Shortly after it went viral, the complete interview was stopped from circulation because of West's remarks being deemed anti-Semitic and his insensitive comments regarding George Floyd's death. Meanwhile, Diddy is stuck in various lawsuits, including allegations of physical abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. The Department of Homeland Security executed raids on several of Diddy's residences in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday. Following the raids, reports indicate Diddy departed the country aboard his private jet.

On Monday, the law enforcement said, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available." Furthermore, Diddy's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, later said, "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

Federal agents raided the homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs amid sex crime allegations.



They grew suspicious after they tapped his cell and the phone in the basement. — Joey Woznicki (@Wozman23) March 28, 2024

Dyer continued, "This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”